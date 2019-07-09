Theft — At 10:29 a.m. Monday, police received a report of change and gift cards stolen from an unlocked car on Saturday night on May Street.
Neighbor dispute — At 5:32 p.m. Monday, a resident on West Third Street reported an ongoing issue with a renter blocking a shared driveway. They were advised to follow up with the landlord and avoid confrontation.
Found bicycle — At 8:46 p.m. Monday, police received a Magna Glacier Point 15-speed pink mountain bicycle left on York Street.
Domestic violence — At 9:58 p.m. Monday, someone reported picking up an employee who had been battered by her husband in the 100 block of Lakecrest Drive. Police took a report and were to follow up.
Juvenile alcohol use — At 11:41 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a juvenile alcohol party on Madison Street. Police issued citations.
