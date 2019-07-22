Vandalism — At 7:27 a.m. Friday, police received a report of a soda machine vandalized with a torch at Waterworks Park.
Burglary — At 7:28 a.m. Friday, police received another report of vandalism and burglary from a resident on East South Street.
Theft — At 9 a.m. Friday, police received a report of a window air conditioning unit and prescription medication stolen from West Street.
Vandalism — At 10:02 a.m. Friday, a woman reported her car and back door were damaged by BBs on East South Street.
Theft — At 11:20 a.m. Friday, police received a report of a credit card and paper money stolen from a vehicle overnight on Prospect Avenue.
Theft — At 11:30 a.m. Friday, someone reported the theft of part of a car luggage carrier on Judson Drive.
Traffic pursuit — At 5:03 p.m. Friday, police started a chase at a gas station on Park Avenue that ended outside the city on County Road G with deputies. A man was taken to jail for felony eluding and multiple warrants.
Noise complaint — At 7:24 p.m. Friday, police received a report of ongoing noise issues on East South Street.
Disorderly conduct — At 7:34 p.m. Friday, police received a report that two men were causing issues with the caller's daughter on South Spring Street. The caller's story changed. All parties were warned for disorderly conduct.
Noise complaint — At 9:58 p.m. Friday, police received a report that the music was too loud at Thirsty Beaver, 500 Madison St. They were to check back after 11 p.m. under the noise ordinance.
Fight — At 10:13 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report that two women were fighting at Thirsty Beaver, 500 Madison St. They were cited for disorderly conduct.
Disorderly conduct — At 12:54 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report on an argument at Stormy's, 208 Front St. One man was cited for disorderly conduct.
Suspicious vehicle — At 1:45 a.m. Saturday, police made contact with a suspicious vehicle on East South Street. Two juveniles were cited for underage alcohol possession and marijuana possession.
Animal complaint — At 4:09 a.m. Saturday, a caller reported a barking dog left outside for half an hour on Knaup Drive. The caller said the dog was usually brought back in quickly and this was unusual. The owners had passed out drunk and everything was OK with the dog. They were warned.
Disorderly conduct — At 12:31 p.m. Saturday, an employee at US Cellular, 719 N. Spring St., reported an abusive customer who was yelling and swearing. The person left.
Vandalism — At 3:12 p.m. Saturday, a woman reported someone poured a large amount of nacho cheese on her car overnight on Hiawatha Drive. She had screenshots from her friends about the incident. The suspect denied pouring the substance, but admitted to being there when it happened, and said it was actually mustard. A citation was to be issued.
Unwanted person — At 4:26 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Eilbes Avenue about a man needing to be removed from a residence.
Theft — At 4:26 p.m. Saturday, someone reported the theft of a purse from a bar on North Spring Street. The purse was found in someone else's vehicle. A woman drunkenly took the purse, thinking it was hers, and the purse was returned.
Intoxicated cyclist — At 11:31 p.m. Saturday, police responded to someone going through the front window of Designs For You, 101 Front St., on a bicycle. The person attempted to leave but was stopped. The owner was notified on the damage and repairs were to be a civil issue between the parties.
Shots fired — At 10:29 a.m. Sunday, police responded to Tahoe Park for a report of someone hearing a gun shot, believing it was an effort to scare off geese near a yard, possibly in the 300 block of Haskell Street. Officers searched backyards and could not locate where the sound came from or determine if it was a shot gun or fireworks.
Disorderly conduct — At 12:58 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported witnessing a man scream profanities at a toddler in the 600 block of Park Avenue. Police made contact with the family and found everything was OK.
Domestic violence — At 3:01 p.m. Sunday, a woman reported a domestic incident with a man the night before on James Street. He was taken to jail for domestic battery and a probation warrant. A 72-hour no-contact order was put in place.
Fridge issue — At 4:50 p.m. Sunday, someone reported a neighbor left a fridge outside with food still in it on Fairfield Drive. Police left a message advising her to dispose of the fridge.
Noise complaint — At 7:58 p.m. Sunday, police received a complaint of music being too loud at Thirsty Beaver, 500 Madison St. An officer found it was OK upon arrival.
Fight — At 11:19 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a fight at Tower Lanes, 1660 N. Spring St. Seven people received citations for disorderly conduct.
