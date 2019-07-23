Theft — At 8:49 a.m. Monday, police received a report of a welder and other tools stolen from Bill McCollum Way.
Found bicycle — At 12:48 p.m. Monday, police received a bicycle that was found the trees near the baseball diamonds by the high school.
Disorderly conduct — At 3:57 p.m. Monday, police received a report of child hanging out of a vehicle window and a woman swearing at her at Walmart, 120 Frances Lane. Police made contact with them and warned the woman.
Intoxicated person — At 7:04 p.m. Monday, police helped EMS transport an intoxicated person to the hospital from Vincent Circle.
Extra patrol — At 7:59 p.m. Monday, a man requested extra patrol from police because real estate agents kept approaching him at his business to sell his building in the 100 block of Front Street.
Noise complaint — At 12:06 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of people singing loudly with music in the 100 block of Lake Street. Police made contact with two women on the front porch and found they were not being loud with the music turned down. The neighbor later called back and said they turned the music back up when the officer left. When police returned, no one was outside.
