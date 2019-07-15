Fight — At 10 a.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a man and a woman fighting at Walmart, 120 Frances Lane, before leaving in a vehicle. They were located and cited for not having proof of insurance.
Theft — At 2:36 p.m. Friday, someone reported the theft of two wheel caps on Jefferson Street.
Civil issue — At 4:33 p.m. Friday, a woman asked for assistance in getting her daughter's items back after a fight the previous night at Tahoe Park.
Subject stop — Around 2:24 a.m. Saturday, officers observed a male subject leaving Stormy's, 208 Front St. He ran when he saw officers. His probation and parole agent placed a hold.
Noise complaint — At 12:32 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of loud music from an apartment on Seippel Boulevard. An officer did not locate the noise.
Vandalism — At 2:03 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a portable toilet tipped over at Swan Park.
Vandalism — At 3:41 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported his fiance's son took his son's bicycle and ran over it with a truck around Gould Street. The suspect received a citation.
Civil issue — At 7:29 p.m. Saturday, during Lake Days, a caller reported his neighbor was charging was parking and having the vehicles park in the grass, a violation of city ordinance.
Noise complaint — At 12:22 a.m. Sunday, police received a report of neighbors being loud and playing loud music on Fourth Street. They were warned for the noise.
Suspicious behavior — At 1:45 a.m. Sunday, a woman reported a man went through her vehicle on Rosendale Street and took off on foot. Nothing was taken. Officers did not locate the suspect.
Threat — At 3:20 a.m. Sunday, someone reported neighbors were threatening to shoot them on Madison Street. Police spoke with both sides and found both were intoxicated. A woman was taken home.
Noise complaint — At 6:45 a.m. Sunday, someone reported construction around Woodland Drive and North Spring Street, believing it violated city ordinance. The quiet hours under city ordinance end at 6 a.m.
EMS — At 5:25 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a woman passed out in a car with a child on North Spring Street. Police later found the car on Industrial Drive. The driver was not intoxicated but police referred charges for possession a prescription that wasn't hers.
Noise complaint — At 10:14 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a man yelling, screaming into his phone and slamming doors in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Police heard no noise upon arrival.
Accident — At 11:05 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a male doing donuts at Edgewater Park, losing control and hitting a tree. He was cited for disorderly conduct with a vehicle and operating a vehicle with an instructor.
Domestic incident — Around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, police arrested a man for domestic disorderly conduct on Knaup Drive.
