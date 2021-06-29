Beaver Dam Police Beat: June 17-28, 2021

Animal complaint — At 5:16 p.m. June 17, a caller reported kittens were on a roof of a house in the 400 block of Grove Street. Police learned that's where they hang out.

Noise complaint — At 4:02 a.m. June 19, a caller reported someone was working in a shed with music blaring in the 1000 block of North Spring Street. The subject threatened to release dogs on the responding officer. The man was warned for noise and advised to not threaten a law enforcement officer.

Vandalism — At 6:18 p.m. June 19, a caller reported someone became upset after being carded and hit a glass door, causing a spiderweb crack, in the 800 block of Park Avenue.

Domestic disturbance — At 7:08 p.m. June 19, a caller reported a man and a woman were is a physical domestic disturbance. A man was arrested and taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct, battery and strangulation/suffocation.

Domestic disturbance — At 10:22 p.m. June 19, a caller reported a man and a woman were arguing in the 200 block of Front Street, and the man was covered in blood. The man refused to say what happened, and the woman denied involvement.