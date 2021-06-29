Beaver Dam Police Beat: June 17-28, 2021

Animal complaint — At 5:16 p.m. June 17, a caller reported kittens were on a roof of a house in the 400 block of Grove Street. Police learned that's where they hang out.
Noise complaint — At 4:02 a.m. June 19, a caller reported someone was working in a shed with music blaring in the 1000 block of North Spring Street. The subject threatened to release dogs on the responding officer. The man was warned for noise and advised to not threaten a law enforcement officer.
Vandalism — At 6:18 p.m. June 19, a caller reported someone became upset after being carded and hit a glass door, causing a spiderweb crack, in the 800 block of Park Avenue.
Domestic disturbance — At 7:08 p.m. June 19, a caller reported a man and a woman were is a physical domestic disturbance. A man was arrested and taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct, battery and strangulation/suffocation.
Domestic disturbance — At 10:22 p.m. June 19, a caller reported a man and a woman were arguing in the 200 block of Front Street, and the man was covered in blood. The man refused to say what happened, and the woman denied involvement.
Harassment — At 11:15 a.m. June 20, a caller reported her sons were chased the previous night at the dam and called racist names.
Disorderly conduct — At 12:10 p.m. June 21, a caller reported a possible domestic disturbance occurring in the 300 block of Rosendale Street. A woman was arrested and taken to jail for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Fight — At 5:57 p.m. June 21, a caller reported a fight in a parking lot in the 800 block of Park Avenue. Police made contact with some of the subjects.
Vandalism — At 2:59 p.m. June 22, a caller reported a truck was keyed in the 900 block of South Center Street.
Disorderly conduct — At 9:58 p.m. June 24, a caller reported someone threw ice cream through the open window of a car on Knaup Drive. The subject said the caller said hurtful things about a passenger, which caused them to throw the ice cream. Everyone was warned for disorderly conduct.
Disorderly conduct — At 4:45 p.m. June 25, a caller reported two children were trying to break into a playground equipment box around Stone Street and Jefferson Street before leaving. There was no damage. Police did not locate anyone.
Vandalism — At 1:24 a.m. June 26, a caller reported cars were egged in the 400 block of Madison Street.
Domestic disturbance — At 7 p.m. June 27, a caller reported being assaulted by a man in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue. A man was arrested for domestic battery, strangulation and probation hold.
Vandalism — At 6:40 p.m. June 28, a caller reported children were throwing rocks at windows and doors in the 300 block of Brook Street. A parent was notified.
