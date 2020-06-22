Beaver Dam Police Beat: June 19-21, 2020

Stolen vehicles — At 5:46 p.m. Saturday, Lidtke Motors, 701 Park Ave., reported someone came in for a test drive on June 17 and never returned the vehicle. The vehicle was not yet entered as stolen and information was sent to Colorado and throughout Wisconsin to attempt to locate it.

Domestic violence — At 10:31 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported a man grabbed a woman by the neck and screamed at her. The man was seen leaving the area on foot and was stopped. The man was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct, strangulation and drug possession. He was taken to jail.

Fireworks — At 12:45 a.m. Sunday, an officer saw someone shoot fireworks out of a vehicle at another vehicle around Wall Street and Madison Street. Police attempted to locate the vehicle.

Traffic complaint — At 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported a vehicle with children in the back who were yelling at people and making gestures at them in the 1700 block of North Spring Street. Police did not locate them.

Domestic disturbance — At 7:32 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 1500 block of North Center Street and one man was taken to jail.

Domestic violence — At 12:32 a.m. Monday, a caller reported someone stabbed him with an ice pick in the 300 block of Fourth Street. A woman was arrested and taken to jail for domestic battery.

