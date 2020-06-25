Beaver Dam Police Beat: June 22-24, 2020

Parking complaint — At 12:16 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a camper parked on Fourth Street that appeared to have someone living inside and an extension cord going to a residence. An officer attempted to make contact at the camper and the residence.
Trespassing — At 6:01 p.m. Monday, a caller reported someone was mowing on his property in the 1300 block of North Spring Street. An officer counseled both and gave the subject a warning.
Domestic disturbance — At 10:21 p.m. Monday, police responded to a verbal argument in the 200 block of Woodland Drive and the parties separated for the night.
Domestic violence — At 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, a caller reported a subject punched her and was throwing things at her in the 400 block of South University Avenue. She did not want to press charges. The subject was cited for disorderly conduct and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Disorderly conduct — At 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, a caller reported a subject was being combative while being walked out of Richelieu, 121 Industrial Drive. Police conducted a traffic stop and arrested the subject for bail jumping and marijuana possession. He was cited for driving while intoxicated, operating while suspended, open alcohol and not having insurance.
Domestic disturbance — At 4:59 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a verbal argument in the 200 block of Grove Street.
Traffic issue — At 12:19 p.m. Tuesday, an officer found a pile of nails in the roadway around County Road E and Hillendale Parkway and asked for assistance in removal.
Fight — At 3:32 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported about 20 people were fighting on Park Avenue, possibly part of a feud between gangs. Officers did not locate any victims or suspects but did find a realistic pellet gun.
Suspicious behavior — At 6:27 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported a man hanging out of the back window of a moving vehicle displaying a gun around East Third Street and Lincoln Avenue. A man was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to jail.
Vandalism — At 11:37 a.m. Wednesday, a caller reported her vehicle was egged for the second time overnight in the 100 block of Grove Street.
Theft — At 2:07 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported his wallet was stolen from his vehicle overnight in the 200 block of Webster Street.
Disorderly conduct — At 4:46 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported a man and a woman were arguing outside in the 100 block of West Third Street. They were advised to leave each other alone.
Juvenile alcohol use — At 8:08 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported seeing five people with beer who did not look old enough to have it and were fishing in the 200 block of Madison Street. They were identified and released to a responsible adult.
Fake ID — At 10:39 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a fake ID found at Johnny's Lounge, 519 Madison St., and destroyed it.
Disorderly conduct — At 11:18 p.m. Wednesday, police stopped two people on bikes at McDonald's, 1639 N. Spring St. One man was yelling at a car because the people inside threw fries at him. They were warned for bike lights and disorderly conduct.
Intoxicated person — At 3:58 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a man who came into Mayville Engineering, 210 Corporate Drive and began yelling. He left before officers arrived. His vehicle was located and he was arrested for probation hold.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.