Beaver Dam Police Beat: June 22-24, 2020

Traffic issue — At 12:19 p.m. Tuesday, an officer found a pile of nails in the roadway around County Road E and Hillendale Parkway and asked for assistance in removal.

Fight — At 3:32 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported about 20 people were fighting on Park Avenue, possibly part of a feud between gangs. Officers did not locate any victims or suspects but did find a realistic pellet gun.

Suspicious behavior — At 6:27 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported a man hanging out of the back window of a moving vehicle displaying a gun around East Third Street and Lincoln Avenue. A man was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to jail.

Vandalism — At 11:37 a.m. Wednesday, a caller reported her vehicle was egged for the second time overnight in the 100 block of Grove Street.

Theft — At 2:07 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported his wallet was stolen from his vehicle overnight in the 200 block of Webster Street.

Disorderly conduct — At 4:46 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported a man and a woman were arguing outside in the 100 block of West Third Street. They were advised to leave each other alone.