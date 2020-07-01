Beaver Dam Police Beat: June 25-29, 2020

Threat — At 2:15 p.m. June 25, the Verizon Store, 1660 N. Spring St., reported a customer threatened to come to the store and cause harm if he didn’t get a phone back. The man was advised he was banned from the store.
Animal abuse — At 7:29 p.m. June 25, a caller reported people were intentionally driving over seagulls in the mall parking lot, 1645 N. Spring St.
Vehicle theft — At 11:02 p.m. June 25, an off-duty officer spotted a vehicle stolen from Lidtke Motors, 701 Park Ave., in Juneau. The vehicle was returned and a man was taken to jail.
Fight — At 12:27 a.m. Friday, a caller reported two men were fighting at Moonlight, 436 Madison St. The person who was punched in the face and bleeding from the lip didn’t want to press charges.
Suspicious behavior — At 6:37 p.m. Friday, a caller reported she and her husband were walking when two teenagers in a vehicle tried to start a fight with them in the 700 block of MacArthur Drive. Police did not locate them though found it may have been related to an ongoing issue of teens walking through yards.
Incense — At 7:29 p.m. Friday, police received a report of a van on fire in the 800 block of Park Avenue. It was incense on the dashboard.
Domestic disturbance — At 5:57 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of a man and a woman running around yelling in the 100 block of Front Street. A woman was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct and taken to jail with a 72-hour no contact order put in place.
Theft — At 12:56 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported theft of a basement lightbulb in the 100 block of Judson Drive. A suspect was not located.
Noise complaint — At 8:53 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported a live band in the 500 block of Madison Street was too loud. Officers found the noise level was fine and advised them of the complaint.
Noise complaint — At 12:06 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported a residence partied all the time with loud music in the 900 block of Lakeshore Drive. Police found the music was not at citation level but warned the household, which was cooperative.
Disorderly conduct — At 12:49 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported people in three different vehicles were fighting in the 800 block of Park Avenue. The vehicles were gone on police arrival.
Intoxicated person — At 1:52 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported someone was vomiting on a porch and did not live at the residence in the 400 block of Madison Street. The person was intoxicated and transported by EMS.
Vandalism — At 1:28 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported tires slashed overnight in the 200 block of Wayland Street.
Domestic disturbance — At 3:48 p.m. Sunday, a man was arrested in the 200 block of Woodland Drive for a previous domestic incident.
Disorderly conduct — At 6:20 p.m. Sunday, police responded to an intoxicated man banging on the garage doors of the police station, 123 Park Ave. He was taken to jail for obstruction and disorderly conduct.
Vandalism — At 8:17 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported benches were flipped in the 100 block of Front Street.
Suspicious behavior — On Monday afternoon, police received multiple calls about a man who was sitting on the edge of the sidewalk on DeClark Street, getting up every now and then. The first caller thought he should be checked on. He was arrested for illegally obtained prescription drugs.
Break-in — At 2:43 p.m. Monday, a caller reported her vehicle had been broken into twice and gone through in the 600 block of Mary Street, with nothing taken.
Disorderly conduct — At 5:05 p.m. Monday, a caller someone headbutted him at Rechek’s, 609 N. Spring St. He declined EMS and did not want to press charges.
Break-in — At 5:21 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a vehicle was gone through overnight.
Theft — At 5:23 p.m. Monday, a caller reported theft of money from a vehicle overnight in the 700 block of Norris Street.
Vandalism — At 7:03 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a man was cutting off the lock to a storage unit in the 1600 block of North Spring Street. He said it was his unit, showing paperwork, and that his ex-girlfriend had put another lock on it. She later reported that his named used to be on the unit with hers but she had it removed and did not have any paperwork. They were advised it was a civil issue.
Theft — At 7:56 p.m. Monday, a caller reported change was stolen from a car in the 100 block of Lake Street the previous week.
Noise complaint — At 9:58 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a vehicle was going up and down Spring Street with noisy speakers.
Suspicious behavior — At 10:35 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a man wearing a hoodie and mask took off running by the 300 block of Chatham Street. Police made contact with two people and one was cited for tobacco and marijuana possession.
Disorderly conduct — At 11:36 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a truck driving up and down Spring Street throwing firecrackers. The vehicle was located unoccupied and was cited for a parking violation. There were fireworks in the truck bed.
Suspicious behavior — At 11:54 p.m. Monday, someone called police believing someone riding a bike wearing all black and a hoodie to be suspicious in the 300 block of York Street. Police did not locate the person.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.