Beaver Dam Police Beat: June 25-29, 2020

Break-in — At 5:21 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a vehicle was gone through overnight.

Theft — At 5:23 p.m. Monday, a caller reported theft of money from a vehicle overnight in the 700 block of Norris Street.

Vandalism — At 7:03 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a man was cutting off the lock to a storage unit in the 1600 block of North Spring Street. He said it was his unit, showing paperwork, and that his ex-girlfriend had put another lock on it. She later reported that his named used to be on the unit with hers but she had it removed and did not have any paperwork. They were advised it was a civil issue.

Theft — At 7:56 p.m. Monday, a caller reported change was stolen from a car in the 100 block of Lake Street the previous week.

Noise complaint — At 9:58 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a vehicle was going up and down Spring Street with noisy speakers.

Suspicious behavior — At 10:35 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a man wearing a hoodie and mask took off running by the 300 block of Chatham Street. Police made contact with two people and one was cited for tobacco and marijuana possession.