Beaver Dam Police Beat: June 29-July 12, 2021

Vandalism — At 10:19 a.m. July 2, police received reports of vandalism to the pier and cement at Edgewater Park.Disorderly conduct — At 8:23 p.m. July 2, a caller reported someone beat up their boyfriend on Center Street. Police made contact and found there was no physical altercation.Fight — At 2:10 a.m. July 3, a caller reported four or five people were fighting inside a location on Spring Street. Police made contact and found that the fight was over a hat. Two people were banned from the location for 30 days.Disorderly conduct — At 9:44 p.m. July 3, police responded to a report of a verbal argument after one person said something about someone else’s girlfriend on Maple Avenue. They were advised to stay away from each other.Noise complaint — At 6:50 p.m. July 4, police responded to a report of loud music and an intoxicated person acting belligerent on Grove Street. The person was observed dancing with a dog and not displaying hostile behavior.Theft — At 12:44 p.m. July 5, a caller reported a gun was stolen out of an unlocked car on Grove Street.Vandalism — At 11:38 a.m. July 6, a caller reported eggs were thrown at a door on Seippel Boulevard.Theft — At 12:53 p.m. July 8, a caller reported theft of a lawnmower in the 100 block of East Davis Street.