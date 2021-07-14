Beaver Dam Police Beat: June 29-July 12, 2021

Vandalism — At 10:19 a.m. July 2, police received reports of vandalism to the pier and cement at Edgewater Park.Disorderly conduct — At 8:23 p.m. July 2, a caller reported someone beat up their boyfriend on Center Street. Police made contact and found there was no physical altercation.Fight — At 2:10 a.m. July 3, a caller reported four or five people were fighting inside a location on Spring Street. Police made contact and found that the fight was over a hat. Two people were banned from the location for 30 days.Disorderly conduct — At 9:44 p.m. July 3, police responded to a report of a verbal argument after one person said something about someone else’s girlfriend on Maple Avenue. They were advised to stay away from each other.Noise complaint — At 6:50 p.m. July 4, police responded to a report of loud music and an intoxicated person acting belligerent on Grove Street. The person was observed dancing with a dog and not displaying hostile behavior.Theft — At 12:44 p.m. July 5, a caller reported a gun was stolen out of an unlocked car on Grove Street.Vandalism — At 11:38 a.m. July 6, a caller reported eggs were thrown at a door on Seippel Boulevard.Theft — At 12:53 p.m. July 8, a caller reported theft of a lawnmower in the 100 block of East Davis Street.
Unwanted person — At 4:57 p.m. July 9, a caller reported a woman was yelling at customers in a store in the 800 block of Park Avenue.
Domestic disturbance — At 6:40 p.m. July 9, a caller reported a man and a woman were fighting in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue. A woman was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct.
Disorderly conduct — At 12:59 a.m. July 10, a caller reported a man was choked and then chased by bikers in the 500 block of Madison Street. The man was advised to find better places to hang out.
Vandalism — At 6:24 p.m. July 10, a caller reported spray paint on a driveway in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue. One person was cited and everyone was advised to cease contact.
Vandalism — At 12:30 p.m. July 11, a caller reported a hole was punched through a glass panel of a business in the 100 block of Front Street.
Disorderly conduct — At 1:40 p.m. July 11, a caller reported a man was yelling at and harassing young children by the dam for skipping rocks across the river and hitting the apartments on the other side. Police heard conflicting stories and both sides were warned for their behavior.
Theft — At 5:34 p.m. July 11, a caller reported theft of a mountain bike in the 100 block of Henry Street.
