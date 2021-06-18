Beaver Dam Police Beat: June 3-16, 2021

Welfare check — At 12:20 a.m. June 4, police responded to a report of a woman screaming outside a bar in the 500 block of Madison Street. Police made contact and found that the woman was intoxicated. She was warned for noise and her dad was going to pick her up.
Vandalism — At 8:31 a.m. June 4, a caller reported spray paint on a tree and signs being taken down in the 100 block of Knaup Drive.
Disorderly conduct — At 4:39 p.m. June 4, a caller reported a neighbor’s guest yelled at the caller’s children for playing with water guns in the 500 block of North Spring Street. The parties were counseled on civil disputes and warned to cease contact.
Trespassing — At 9:30 p.m. June 4, a caller reported a woman was on a property in the 400 block of Stark Street and looking into car windows, jumping on a car with children in it and yelling that their mother is a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and that they didn’t deserve to live there. The woman was also reported to have tried opening doors to apartments.
Fight — At 4:01 p.m. June 5, a caller reported fighting at a residence in the 500 block of North Spring Street. The male subject was found on DeClark Street and taken to jail for disorderly conduct.
Disorderly conduct — At 5:49 p.m. June 5, a caller reported a man behind a business in the 300 block of South Spring Street who was shutting off the gas. The man was taken to jail for disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
Disorderly conduct — At 1:55 a.m. June 6, a caller reported two men were arguing at a bar in the 200 block of Front Street. They were having a verbal argument and nothing physical occurred. They were separated.
Intoxicated driver — At 5:16 p.m. June 6, a caller reported an intoxicated woman at a gas pump in the 1300 block of North Spring Street. She was arrested.
Disorderly conduct — At 10:26 p.m. June 6, a caller reported a man and woman were in an argument in the 500 block of Madison Street and that the man punched the woman. The woman denied being hit. The man attempted to run and broke fence boards in the area. The man was released to a responsible party.
Unwanted person — At 1:28 a.m. June 7, a caller reported a man was intoxicated and refusing to leave a bar in the 500 block of Madison Street. The man was taken to jail.
Disorderly conduct — At 7:58 p.m. June 8, a caller reported people were coming to her house to fight her daughter in the 200 block of Francis Court and yelled at the house. The subjects were counseled on their actions.
Trespassing — At 12:45 p.m. June 9, a caller reported a woman was yelling him and he wanted her to be removed from a parking lot in the 400 block of Stark Street. The woman was advised to stay inside and leave people alone.
Customer complaint — At 2:12 p.m. June 10, a caller reported a manager at a business on Frances Lane yelled at her after she called about not receiving cheese on a burger.
Disorderly conduct — At 10:06 p.m. June 10, a caller reported a woman was shouting in a lobby area in the 400 block of Stone Street. Another called said she was yelling at passing cars. The woman said she was not yelling at people but was yelling at her ex-husband to leave.
Domestic disturbance — At 11:23 p.m. June 10, a caller reported one family member was fighting with another in the 100 block of Webster Street and was loading a gun. A man was taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct.
Disorderly conduct — At 10:23 a.m. June 11, a caller reported a man was screaming, hollering and having a conversation by himself at Swan City Park. The man was drinking. He told police he was practicing his rap career. Police gave the man a verbal warning and advised him he couldn’t drink in the park.
Vandalism — On June 15, police received multiple reports of spray paint vandalism around town.
Disorderly conduct — At 6:28 p.m. June 15, police received report of a man yelling at a woman after having words with another man at Smythe Park. The man was upset because his ex-wife brought her new boyfriend to a t-ball practice. Police warned the man for disorderly conduct.
Unwanted person — At 6:59 p.m. June 15, a caller reported that an employee was sent home in the 1400 block of North Spring Street. The employee then returned with a gun on his hip. The police conducted a traffic stop with the man and found him with a gun on his hip. He yelled and swore at officers. Police advised him that he was trespassed from the business and issued a citation for operating after suspension.
