Beaver Dam Police Beat: June 3-16, 2021

Disorderly conduct — At 5:49 p.m. June 5, a caller reported a man behind a business in the 300 block of South Spring Street who was shutting off the gas. The man was taken to jail for disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

Disorderly conduct — At 1:55 a.m. June 6, a caller reported two men were arguing at a bar in the 200 block of Front Street. They were having a verbal argument and nothing physical occurred. They were separated.

Intoxicated driver — At 5:16 p.m. June 6, a caller reported an intoxicated woman at a gas pump in the 1300 block of North Spring Street. She was arrested.

Disorderly conduct — At 10:26 p.m. June 6, a caller reported a man and woman were in an argument in the 500 block of Madison Street and that the man punched the woman. The woman denied being hit. The man attempted to run and broke fence boards in the area. The man was released to a responsible party.

Unwanted person — At 1:28 a.m. June 7, a caller reported a man was intoxicated and refusing to leave a bar in the 500 block of Madison Street. The man was taken to jail.