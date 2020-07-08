Beaver Dam Police Beat: June 30-June 7, 2020

Disorderly conduct — At 11 a.m. June 30, police responded to a report of a child out of control at the YMCA, 220 Corporate Drive. The mother arrived and the child calmed down.
Unwanted person — At 11:54 a.m. June 30, police responded to a report of a customer swearing at employees at Kwik Trip, 1200 Madison St. The customer left.
Vandalism — At 8:37 a.m. July 1, police responded to a report of spray paint in the bathrooms at Lakeview Park.
Unwanted person — At 2:25 p.m. July 1, a caller reported someone who wouldn't leave a property on Spring Street. The person left.
Theft — At 2:54 p.m. July 1, a caller reported someone went through a vehicle on Center Street and keys were missing.
Disorderly conduct — At 6:40 p.m. July 1, a caller reported girls may have been fighting at Tahoe Park. The girls involved had left when officers arrived.
Disorderly conduct — At 9:13 p.m. July 1, someone went to the police station to report two children were hit by another child using a homemade whip and had small red marks on them.
Disorderly conduct — At 7:27 a.m. July 2, a taxi driver reported someone was yelling and kicking the vehicle on Park Avenue. The person was gone when officers arrived.
Family trouble — At 8:40 a.m. July 2, someone reported her children were fighting in the 100 block of West Third Street. They were separated for the day.
Fight — At 12:48 a.m. July 4, a caller reported a fight between three men and one woman around Front Street and North Center Street. One person took off on foot and one person had left before officers arrived. One woman was taken to jail on probation hold. One person said a man pushed the woman to the ground. Police observed the man at his residence but ran inside when he saw police. Probation warrants were issued for two of the men.
Fireworks — Police received 15 calls about fireworks between 5 p.m. and 4 a.m. on July 4 into July 5.
Domestic disturbance — At midnight July 5, police responded to a report of someone breaking things in the 100 block of Wisconsin Street. A man was taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct and resistance.
Domestic violence — At 9:05 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a domestic violence situation from the previous week in the 800 block of Park Avenue. One man was arrested and taken to jail.
Trespassing — At 12:03 a.m. Tuesday, a caller reported her juvenile friend had been beaten up. Police made contact with multiple trucks by Centro, 1404 N. Spring St. One person was cited for battery. Police made contact with parents. Later, someone reported a suspicious vehicle following him and someone yelling him in reference to the incidnet. Police caught up with two subjects and one was cited for operating a vehicle without registration and referred for bail jumping charges.
Trespassing — At 3:08 a.m. Tuesday, police made contact with someone camping on a property in the 100 block of Dodge Drive after being asked multiple times to leave. The person was detained for public nuisance and taken to the police station.
Disorderly conduct — At 3:08 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported an elderly person was yelling and screaming in the hallway in a building on Lakecrest Drive. The person had dementia and the family was working on finding a home.
