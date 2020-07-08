Beaver Dam Police Beat: June 30-June 7, 2020

Family trouble — At 8:40 a.m. July 2, someone reported her children were fighting in the 100 block of West Third Street. They were separated for the day.

Fight — At 12:48 a.m. July 4, a caller reported a fight between three men and one woman around Front Street and North Center Street. One person took off on foot and one person had left before officers arrived. One woman was taken to jail on probation hold. One person said a man pushed the woman to the ground. Police observed the man at his residence but ran inside when he saw police. Probation warrants were issued for two of the men.

Fireworks — Police received 15 calls about fireworks between 5 p.m. and 4 a.m. on July 4 into July 5.

Domestic disturbance — At midnight July 5, police responded to a report of someone breaking things in the 100 block of Wisconsin Street. A man was taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct and resistance.

Domestic violence — At 9:05 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a domestic violence situation from the previous week in the 800 block of Park Avenue. One man was arrested and taken to jail.