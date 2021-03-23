Beaver Dam Police Beat: March 12-22, 2021

Disorderly conduct — At 9:11 p.m. March 12, a caller reported people, possibly in their late teens, fighting and kicking around Lakecrest Drive and Madison Street. Police did not locate them.
Domestic disturbance — At 10:27 p.m. March 12, a caller reported a man and woman were fighting in the 300 block of West Maple Avenue. A woman was cited for throwing a beer can.
Disorderly conduct — At 4:18 p.m. March 13, a caller reported children were playing basketball in a parking lot and preventing vehicles from parking for church service in the 500 block of South Spring Street. The children were moved along and told they could come back after 5:30 p.m.
Domestic disturbance — At 8:15 p.m. March 13, a caller reported her boyfriend had punched her in the head near the 500 block of South Center Street. A man was arrested and taken to jail for battery, domestic disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
Noise complaint — At 12:51 a.m. March 14, a caller reported hearing glass break and children screaming in the 300 block of Henry Street. Police made contact and found there was an argument about a mattress. One person left before police arrived and the parties separated.
Unwanted person — At 6:42 p.m. March 14, a caller reported a woman was screaming, being obnoxious and causing a scene while refusing to leave a bar in the 400 block of Madison Street. The woman left before police arrived.
Theft — At 11:59 a.m. March 15, a caller reported theft of bicycles in the 100 block of Martha Street.
Disorderly conduct — At 7:43 p.m. March 17, a caller reported a man was yelling at him and breaking things in a room in the 1500 block of North Center Street. A man was taken to jail for bail jumping.
Domestic disturbance — At 12:04 a.m. March 20, a caller reported a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Washington Street. A man was arrested and taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and probation hold.
Disorderly conduct — At 3:48 p.m. March 20, a caller reported children were throwing rocks at cars in the 500 block of South Spring Street. There was no damage. A parent and children were counseled.
Fight — At 10:39 p.m. March 20, a caller reported a group of men were fighting in a bar in the 400 block of Madison Street.
Theft — At 11:42 a.m. March 21, a caller reported someone went through his truck and took items in the 200 block of Roedl Court.
Theft — At 12:34 p.m. March 21, a caller reported glasses and a phone charger stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of Healy Avenue.
Suspicious behavior — At 1:09 p.m. March 21, a caller reported someone tried to get into his vehicle overnight in the 800 block of South Spring Street.
Theft — At 3:42 p.m. March 21, a caller reported a car was gone through overnight and items were missing in the 200 block of Francis Court.
Suspicious behavior — At 9:24 p.m. March 21, a caller reported a man knocked on the door and walked into the house in the 100 block of Charlton Street looking for pants. One person was taken to jail for bail jumping and drug charges.
Intoxicated person — At 2:15 a.m. March 22, a caller reported a man came into a store in the 100 block of Frances Lane, rode the automatic floor scrubber and stole a sandwich. The man was cited for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
Disorderly conduct — At 12:58 p.m. March 22, a caller reported a group of boys were yelling at people in the 200 block of Front Street. Police did not located them.
Disorderly conduct — At 2:57 p.m. March 22, a caller reported children were punching each other in the 100 block of West Maple Avenue. There were returned home and denied involvement. Police did not observe any fighting.
Vandalism — At 3:17 p.m. March 22, a caller reported damage to a garage in the 200 block of Webster Street.
Suspicious behavior — At 4:26 p.m. March 22, a caller reported a customer made a threatening statement at a store in the 1700 block of North Spring Street after being told the store did not change watch batteries.
