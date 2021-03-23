Beaver Dam Police Beat: March 12-22, 2021

Theft — At 12:34 p.m. March 21, a caller reported glasses and a phone charger stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of Healy Avenue.

Suspicious behavior — At 1:09 p.m. March 21, a caller reported someone tried to get into his vehicle overnight in the 800 block of South Spring Street.

Theft — At 3:42 p.m. March 21, a caller reported a car was gone through overnight and items were missing in the 200 block of Francis Court.

Suspicious behavior — At 9:24 p.m. March 21, a caller reported a man knocked on the door and walked into the house in the 100 block of Charlton Street looking for pants. One person was taken to jail for bail jumping and drug charges.

Intoxicated person — At 2:15 a.m. March 22, a caller reported a man came into a store in the 100 block of Frances Lane, rode the automatic floor scrubber and stole a sandwich. The man was cited for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Disorderly conduct — At 12:58 p.m. March 22, a caller reported a group of boys were yelling at people in the 200 block of Front Street. Police did not located them.