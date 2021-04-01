Beaver Dam Police Beat: March 23-31, 2021

Suspicious behavior — At 10:47 p.m. March 23, a caller reported teenagers in a Jeep were yelling at drivers down the road and his wife around Lakeshore Drive. Police did not locate them.
Disorderly conduct — At 5:06 p.m. March 24, a caller reported a group of children were yelling and swearing at passing vehicles at Waterworks Park. Police found a group of juveniles at the park but did not see any illegal behavior.
Fight — At 11:23 p.m. March 26, a caller reported a fight in a parking lot of a bar in the 500 block of Madison Street. One man was cited for battery and criminal damage to property.
Suspicious behavior — At 7:10 a.m. March 27, a caller reported that an unknown man came into her house and threatened to harm himself in the 1000 block of Mac Arthur Drive. The man then locked her and her husband outside. Police made contact with the subject.
Suspicious behavior — At 9:48 p.m. March 28, a caller reported that someone was outside in a vehicle and had a gun after being kicked out of a residence in the 200 block of North Center Street. Police made contact with multiple subjects. One person reported there was an argument between another person and the caller. Those involved stopped wishing to speak to law enforcement.
Vandalism — At 8:44 a.m. March 30, a caller reported a political sign was stolen and a vehicle was keyed in the 100 block of Stone Street.
Trespassing — At 12:01 p.m. March 30, a caller reported a customer was being rude to staff at a location in the 100 block of Frances Lane, throwing items on the floor and refusing to leave. The person left before officers arrived.
Unwanted person — At 1:02 a.m. March 31, a caller requested that a person be removed from a business in the 1000 block of North Spring Street. The person was transported from the location.
Domestic disturbance — At 9:49 p.m. March 31, police received a report of an altercation in the 200 block of DeClark Street over a discovery of cheating in a relationship. The parties were separated.
