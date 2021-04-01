Beaver Dam Police Beat: March 23-31, 2021

Suspicious behavior — At 10:47 p.m. March 23, a caller reported teenagers in a Jeep were yelling at drivers down the road and his wife around Lakeshore Drive. Police did not locate them.

Disorderly conduct — At 5:06 p.m. March 24, a caller reported a group of children were yelling and swearing at passing vehicles at Waterworks Park. Police found a group of juveniles at the park but did not see any illegal behavior.

Fight — At 11:23 p.m. March 26, a caller reported a fight in a parking lot of a bar in the 500 block of Madison Street. One man was cited for battery and criminal damage to property.

Suspicious behavior — At 7:10 a.m. March 27, a caller reported that an unknown man came into her house and threatened to harm himself in the 1000 block of Mac Arthur Drive. The man then locked her and her husband outside. Police made contact with the subject.

