Beaver Dam Police Beat: March 30-April 5, 2020

Suspicious vehicle — At 11:28 a.m. March 30, a caller reported a suspicious vehicle circling a lot on North Spring Street while an armored truck was there. A parent was teaching a child how to drive.
Vandalism — At 3:22 p.m. March 30, a caller reported someone dumped chili on his vehicle on East Burnett Street.
Animal abuse — At 10 a.m. March 31, someone reported a dog possibly being abused on Mohawk Drive. The dog took off and was later found and returned.
Animal abuse — At 2:30 p.m. March 31, a caller reported a dog being punched in the stomach and head on Wayland Street. Police made contact with two people who said they were dog sitting and denied abuse.
Fight — At 5:08 p.m. March 31, police responded to a report of a fight on Liberty Street. Subjects on the scene said an unknown man showed up wanting money, believed to be drug-related.
Disorderly conduct — At 6:21 p.m. March 31, police responded to a report of a child urinating on a portable toilet at Smythe Court Park. An officer made contact with a group of juveniles who said the facilities were locked. They were advised to find a proper place to use the bathroom and of the safer-at-home order.
Unwanted person — At 7:36 p.m. March 31, police received a report of a woman entering a residence on East South Street without permission. She was advised to not enter without permission. The caller was advised to stay calm and call police if it happened again.
Gathering complaint — At 7:36 p.m. March 31, police received a report of 15 cars in a parking lot on North Center Street. People on the scene said they had an e-mail from the governor saying they could have an essential religious meeting there.
Suspicious behavior — At 10:10 a.m. April 1, police received a report of someone playing with an ax in a wooded lot near Cherokee Road and Starkweather Drive. He was advised he was trespassing and moved along.
Pizza prank — At 12:15 p.m. April 1, police received a report of unwanted pizza being delivered to the North Spring Street Kwik Trip from Park Plaza, Marco's and Domino's, probably with a spoofed number.
Stabbing prank — At 9:44 p.m. April 1, police learned the emergency room received a report of someone being stabbed. Police made contact with the hospital, which had no such patient. The caller later said it was an April Fools joke.
Theft — At 10:24 a.m. April 2, a caller reported a maintenance person was coming into an apartment on Lakecrest Drive and taking things. An officer found the complaint was unfounded.
Gathering complaint — At 2:20 p.m. April 2, a caller reported a large groups of people playing sports at the athletics fields. Later, the caller reported 10 children were playing basketball.
Neighbor dispute — At 4:01 p.m. April 2, a caller reported her neighbor harasses and yells at her in the 100 block of Cherokee Road. They were both counseled.
Gathering complaint — At 5:12 p.m. April 2, police responded to a report of six children playing on playground equipment at Swan Park. An officer found multiple families at the park with plenty of separation, while two children who were not there with families were moved along.
Drugs — At 5:31 p.m. April 2, police received a report of 15-20 people smoking marijuana at the dam. Another caller reported a group breaking the safer-at-home rules. People were advised of travel rules and the six-foot rule.
Vandalism — At 8:56 a.m. Friday, a caller reported a flag pole was taken off the garbage in the 1200 block of Lake Shore Drive. There were no suspects.
Gathering complaint — At 3:57 p.m. Friday, police received a report of children playing on equipment at Apple Valley Park. No one was there when an officer arrived.
Theft — At 7:50 p.m. Friday, a caller reported that a person who lived at a location in the 100 block of Wisconsin Street stole his no trespassing sign. Police were to follow up to reach the subject.
Domestic dispute — At 2:44 a.m. Saturday, a neighbor called about a domestic dispute on South Center Street. Officers made contact.
Neighbor dispute — At 2:27 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported a neighbor was being verbally abusive. Police counseled everyone involved.
Disorderly conduct — At 7:37 p.m. Sunday, someone reported two customers were arguing over a road rage incident in the Kwik Trip parking lot, 1200 Madison St. They left and their identities were unknown.
