Beaver Dam Police Beat: March 30-April 5, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Suspicious vehicle — At 11:28 a.m. March 30, a caller reported a suspicious vehicle circling a lot on North Spring Street while an armored truck was there. A parent was teaching a child how to drive.

Vandalism — At 3:22 p.m. March 30, a caller reported someone dumped chili on his vehicle on East Burnett Street.

Animal abuse — At 10 a.m. March 31, someone reported a dog possibly being abused on Mohawk Drive. The dog took off and was later found and returned.

Animal abuse — At 2:30 p.m. March 31, a caller reported a dog being punched in the stomach and head on Wayland Street. Police made contact with two people who said they were dog sitting and denied abuse.

Fight — At 5:08 p.m. March 31, police responded to a report of a fight on Liberty Street. Subjects on the scene said an unknown man showed up wanting money, believed to be drug-related.

Disorderly conduct — At 6:21 p.m. March 31, police responded to a report of a child urinating on a portable toilet at Smythe Court Park. An officer made contact with a group of juveniles who said the facilities were locked. They were advised to find a proper place to use the bathroom and of the safer-at-home order.