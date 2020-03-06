Beaver Dam Police Beat: March 4 and 5, 2020

Disorderly conduct — At 3:13 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of juveniles fighting on North Spring Street. Officers did not locate anything.

Theft — At 11:25 a.m. Thursday, a caller reported she thought her neighbor's vehicle was being stolen on Mary Street. It was just a sibling who was borrowing the vehicle.

Noise complaint — At 11:25 a.m. Thursday, police received an anonymous complaint of a vehicle with a loud exhaust around Knaup Drive and North Spring Street. Police did not locate it and were to continue looking. The vehicle owner had previously been cited for the loud exhaust.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

