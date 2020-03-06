Beaver Dam Police Beat: March 4 and 5, 2020

Disorderly conduct — At 3:13 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of juveniles fighting on North Spring Street. Officers did not locate anything.
Theft — At 11:25 a.m. Thursday, a caller reported she thought her neighbor's vehicle was being stolen on Mary Street. It was just a sibling who was borrowing the vehicle.
Noise complaint — At 11:25 a.m. Thursday, police received an anonymous complaint of a vehicle with a loud exhaust around Knaup Drive and North Spring Street. Police did not locate it and were to continue looking. The vehicle owner had previously been cited for the loud exhaust.
