Beaver Dam Police Beat: March 20-26, 2020

Disorderly conduct — At 6:03 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of an intoxicated person trying to get into neighbors' houses on Vincent Circle. The subject was being verbally hostile and was advised to stay indoors. The person's parole agent was contacted.

Vandalism — At 1:02 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported finding three out of her four tires were flat on Knaup Drive.

Civil issue — At 9:42 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported that he lent his car to his sister-in-law and now wanted it back due to the coronavirus.

Domestic incident — At 7:57 a.m. Thursday, police responded to an argument between a man and a woman on Gould Street and took a report.

Restraining order violation — At 2:44 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a possible restraining order violation on Madison Street, finding that two men were arguing over a barking dog but that no violation occurred.

Suspicious behavior — At 10:34 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported a truck and a van in a lot by Roller Park, feeling the people inside were watching people. An officer found they were talking and they were told to move along.

Disorderly conduct — At 4:52 a.m. Friday, police received a report of someone passed out in a hallway at The Rogers, 103 E. Maple Ave. A woman was arrested for disorderly conduct, resistance, battery and probation hold.

