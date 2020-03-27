Beaver Dam Police Beat: March 20-26, 2020

Vandalism — At 8:40 a.m. March 20, a caller reported someone threw a beer bottle through their vehicle's window in the 200 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
Vandalism — At 5:10 p.m. March 20, a caller reported being yelled at about baking supplies in the 900 block of DeClark Street. The parties were separated for the night.
Bar check — At 8:18 p.m. March 21, police received a report of people drinking in a bar on Madison Street. When an officer checked the location, it was dark inside.
Noise complaint — At 7:35 a.m. March 22, a caller reported loud music in the 300 block of Park Avenue. An officer was unable to make contact.
Family trouble — At 1:03 p.m. March 22, police received a report of a man yelling at children in the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Everyone there was sick of being inside and the children were not listening. Police did not file a complaint.
Vandalism — At 2:10 p.m. March 22, a caller reported a vehicle was egged overnight in the 400 block of South University Avenue.
Unwanted person — At 7:43 a.m. Monday, a caller reported someone would not leave her residence in the 100 block of East Mill Street. Officers removed the subject.
Noise complaint — At 2:10 p.m. Monday, police received a report of a car horn going off in the 300 block of Rosendale Street and tried to contact the owner.
Traffic complaint — At 2:40 p.m. Monday, a caller reported there were no "men at work" signs where road work was being done around Spring Street and Judson Drive. The public works department was advised.
Noise complaint — At 5:49 p.m. Monday, police received a report of a loud music in the 300 block of Rosendale Street and had the subject turn it down.
Suspicious behavior — At 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a vehicle passenger shining lights at houses on Henry Street. The person was delivering newspapers and looking for addresses.
Noise complaint — At 12:36 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported teenagers running ATVs in a lawn in the 600 block of West Burnett Street. They were advised they could not ride the ATV there.
Disorderly conduct — At 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported a house guest violated the stay-at-home order on Beaver Street. The involved people were counseled and police did not file a report.
Drugs — At 5:04 p.m. Tuesday, someone of North Spring Street reported finding marijuana. The person asked for it to be tested after being told it was actually CBD.
Disorderly conduct — At 6:03 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of an intoxicated person trying to get into neighbors' houses on Vincent Circle. The subject was being verbally hostile and was advised to stay indoors. The person's parole agent was contacted.
Vandalism — At 1:02 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported finding three out of her four tires were flat on Knaup Drive.
Civil issue — At 9:42 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported that he lent his car to his sister-in-law and now wanted it back due to the coronavirus.
Domestic incident — At 7:57 a.m. Thursday, police responded to an argument between a man and a woman on Gould Street and took a report.
Restraining order violation — At 2:44 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a possible restraining order violation on Madison Street, finding that two men were arguing over a barking dog but that no violation occurred.
Suspicious behavior — At 10:34 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported a truck and a van in a lot by Roller Park, feeling the people inside were watching people. An officer found they were talking and they were told to move along.
Disorderly conduct — At 4:52 a.m. Friday, police received a report of someone passed out in a hallway at The Rogers, 103 E. Maple Ave. A woman was arrested for disorderly conduct, resistance, battery and probation hold.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
