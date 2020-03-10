Beaver Dam Police Beat: March 6-9, 2020

Suspicious behavior — At 5:59 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported hearing noises downstairs and thought someone was in the house in the 700 block of South Center Street. Officers checked the house and no one was located.

Vandalism — At 2:38 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported damage to tires in the 100 block of Judson Drive. There were no suspects.

Vandalism — At 7:27 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported a vehicle and a motorcycle in a garage were keyed in the 200 block of Walnut Street.

Theft — At 12:43 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a cell phone stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Haskell Street.

Theft — At 3:47 p.m. Monday, a caller reported missing mail in the 600 block of Madison Street.

Unwanted person — At 4:09 p.m. Monday, police received a report of a woman arguing with employees at Chase Bank, 124 N. Spring St., about money in an account. She was escorted out and told she was not welcome back.

Domestic incident — At 4:47 p.m. Monday, police responded to a domestic trouble incident on Vincent Circle. The people involved were separated for the night.