Beaver Dam Police Beat: March 6-9, 2020

Animal complaint — At 3:14 p.m. Friday, a caller reported that a cat went missing for a week before being found on the front porch with its legs zip tied in the 100 block of Mohawk Drive. The cat was being checked out by a vet. The caller's dog also went missing and was later found.
Suspicious behavior — At 12:19 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked for a long time on Mary Ann Road. The person in the vehicle was playing a game.
Animal complaint — At 5:55 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported screaming squirrels in a trap bothering dogs in the neighborhood. An officer checked the area and found the issue was resolved.
Noise complaint — At 8:34 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of loud bass in the 100 block of Knaup Drive. The subject was found to be smoking blunts before allowing officers in. The music was turned down and the subject was counseled on being respectful to neighbors.
Noise complaint — At 3:49 a.m. Sunday, police received a report of eight vehicles revving engines in the 1600 block of North Spring Street. They were advised of the complaint and moved along.
Suspicious behavior — At 3:57 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported seeing two people walk into Piggly Wiggly, 810 Park Ave. It was the bakey crew.
Suspicious behavior — At 5:59 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported hearing noises downstairs and thought someone was in the house in the 700 block of South Center Street. Officers checked the house and no one was located.
You have free articles remaining.
Vandalism — At 2:38 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported damage to tires in the 100 block of Judson Drive. There were no suspects.
Vandalism — At 7:27 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported a vehicle and a motorcycle in a garage were keyed in the 200 block of Walnut Street.
Theft — At 12:43 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a cell phone stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Haskell Street.
Theft — At 3:47 p.m. Monday, a caller reported missing mail in the 600 block of Madison Street.
Unwanted person — At 4:09 p.m. Monday, police received a report of a woman arguing with employees at Chase Bank, 124 N. Spring St., about money in an account. She was escorted out and told she was not welcome back.
Domestic incident — At 4:47 p.m. Monday, police responded to a domestic trouble incident on Vincent Circle. The people involved were separated for the night.
Suspicious behavior — At 6 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a man who was in the mall parking lot, 1645 N. Spring St., on and off all day. The man was homeless and was using Wi-Fi to look for apartments. He was moved over to McDonald's.
Noise complaint — At 8:20 p.m. Monday, police received a report of loud music in the 600 block of Gould Street and found nothing upon arrival.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.