Beaver Dam Police Beat: May 12-18, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Unwanted person — At 6:32 p.m. May 12, a caller reported that someone was refusing to leave a residence in the 200 block of Monroe Street. The person left. Police conducted a traffic stop with the related vehicle and issued a citation for obstruction.

Parking complaint — At 9:41 a.m. May 13, a caller reported vehicles were exceeding the 2-hour parking limit in the 100 block of South Center Street, impacting business parking.

Theft — At 10:47 a.m. May 13, a caller reported theft of license plates from a vehicle in the 100 block of Lakecrest Drive.

Trespassing — At 11:44 a.m. May 13, a caller reported they believed a person experiencing homelessness built a structure and was living in it near Starkweather Drive and Cherokee Road. An officer took down the fort, believed to be made by children playing.

Traffic stop — At 10:40 p.m. May 13, police conducted a traffic stop on Madison Street that led to one man being taken to jail for drug possession and bail jumping.

Domestic incident — At 9:19 a.m. May 14, police responded to a verbal domestic incident between two people in the 900 block of South Center Street. The parties were separated.