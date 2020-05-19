Beaver Dam Police Beat: May 12-18, 2020

Unwanted person — At 6:32 p.m. May 12, a caller reported that someone was refusing to leave a residence in the 200 block of Monroe Street. The person left. Police conducted a traffic stop with the related vehicle and issued a citation for obstruction.
Parking complaint — At 9:41 a.m. May 13, a caller reported vehicles were exceeding the 2-hour parking limit in the 100 block of South Center Street, impacting business parking.
Theft — At 10:47 a.m. May 13, a caller reported theft of license plates from a vehicle in the 100 block of Lakecrest Drive.
Trespassing — At 11:44 a.m. May 13, a caller reported they believed a person experiencing homelessness built a structure and was living in it near Starkweather Drive and Cherokee Road. An officer took down the fort, believed to be made by children playing.
Traffic stop — At 10:40 p.m. May 13, police conducted a traffic stop on Madison Street that led to one man being taken to jail for drug possession and bail jumping.
Domestic incident — At 9:19 a.m. May 14, police responded to a verbal domestic incident between two people in the 900 block of South Center Street. The parties were separated.
Disorderly conduct — At 7:22 p.m. May 14, a caller reported a vehicle went by them by Park Avenue and Roosevelt Drive and the driver stared at them and made an inappropriate gesture. Police did not locate the vehicle.
Vandalism — At 8:06 a.m. Friday, a caller reported a vehicle was egged in the 400 block of Mary Street. A caller reported the same thing on Haskell Street at 1:19 p.m.
Domestic incident — At 11:15 a.m. Friday, a caller reported a verbal altercation in the 200 block of Vincent Circle. The other person left for the day.
Fight — At 9:50 p.m. Friday, a caller reported people fighting in the 100 block of East Maple Avenue. The issue was verbal and the subjects were separated.
Unwanted person — At 4:18 a.m. Saturday, a caller reported a subject would not leave in the 300 block of Rosendale Street. There was a verbal argument. They agreed to sleep in different areas for the night.
Unwanted person — At 6:08 a.m. Saturday, a caller reported a subject would not leave in the 700 block of South Center Street. The person left before officers arrived.
Neighbor dispute — At 8:34 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported neighbors kept banging on their door in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue. One person was arrested on a county warrant.
Neighbor dispute — At 1:12 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported on-going yelling back and forth with a neighbor in the 1200 block of Wayland Street.
Theft — At 10:56 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported possible theft of $100 at Stormy's, 208 Front St.
Domestic incident — At 2:49 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of DeClark Street and one man was arrested. At 7:06 p.m., police responded to a report that the man violated a domestic order by leaving a message and he was taken to jail.
Vandalism — At 4:51 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported his house was egged again in the 100 block of East Davis Street.
