Beaver Dam Police Beat: May 14-23, 2021

Miscellaneous — At 4:46 p.m. May 15, someone reported teenage boys were ripping bark from a tree and hitting it with a bat in the 100 block of Gould Street. They were counseled and a parent was notified.

Domestic disturbance — At 10:10 p.m. May 16, a caller reported a subject was intoxicated and smashed the windshield of his car before leaving on foot in the 800 block of North Spring Street. Police did not locate the subject.

Threats — At 8:30 a.m. May 17, a caller reported that he was walking when subjects in a black vehicle yelled racist names at him in the 100 block of West Third Street. Police checked the area and did not locate the subjects.

Disorderly conduct — At 8:17 a.m. May 19, a caller reported that a woman was chasing children and yelling at them on their way to school. Police made contact and advised the subject that it was scaring the children and could result in an arrest if it didn't stop.

Suspicious behavior — At 2:54 p.m. May 19, a caller reported that a woman and two men came to the door in the 100 block of Knaup Drive selling carpet shampoo. Police did not locate them.