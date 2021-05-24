Beaver Dam Police Beat: May 14-23, 2021

Miscellaneous — At 4:46 p.m. May 15, someone reported teenage boys were ripping bark from a tree and hitting it with a bat in the 100 block of Gould Street. They were counseled and a parent was notified.
Domestic disturbance — At 10:10 p.m. May 16, a caller reported a subject was intoxicated and smashed the windshield of his car before leaving on foot in the 800 block of North Spring Street. Police did not locate the subject.
Threats — At 8:30 a.m. May 17, a caller reported that he was walking when subjects in a black vehicle yelled racist names at him in the 100 block of West Third Street. Police checked the area and did not locate the subjects.
Disorderly conduct — At 8:17 a.m. May 19, a caller reported that a woman was chasing children and yelling at them on their way to school. Police made contact and advised the subject that it was scaring the children and could result in an arrest if it didn't stop.
Suspicious behavior — At 2:54 p.m. May 19, a caller reported that a woman and two men came to the door in the 100 block of Knaup Drive selling carpet shampoo. Police did not locate them.
Neighbor dispute — At 9:45 a.m. May 21, a caller reported that someone was yelling at his dog and then threw food over the fence in the 1100 block of North Center Street. Police were to follow up with the neighbor and dog owner.
Theft — At 8:17 p.m. May 21, a caller reported that a man was breaking into cars and shooting at cars with a BB gun near a retail business in the 1700 block of North Spring Street. Police made contact with the subject and found a broken cologne box. Police located several anti-theft plastic containers and four fragrances taken with a $290 value. The man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct — At 1:41 p.m. May 22, a caller reported that a woman was telling and calling employees thieves over an account being closed in the 100 block of Frances Lane. The subject was advised she is no longer welcome there and warned for disorderly conduct.
Suspicious behavior — At 10:18 p.m. May 22, a caller reported that a man came to a location in the 100 block of East Maple Avenue, used a vape and yelled inappropriate comments at a juvenile. The man was intoxicated and arrested on a probation warrant.
