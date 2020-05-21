Beaver Dam Police Beat: May 19 and 20, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Duckling rescue — At 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of ducklings stuck in a storm drain by Norris Street and Beaver Street. The ducklings were removed.

Duckling rescue — At 10:23 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of ducklings under parked cars at Walgreens, 607 Park Ave. A duckling was rescued and placed in a more suitable area.

Duckling rescue — At 11:08 a.m. Tuesday, the public works department assisted the police department in removing ducklings from a drain by Front Street and Center Street.

Theft — At 4:31 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported theft of a package that had been left outside the main doors in the 100 block of Knaup Drive.

Suspicious behavior — At 11:24 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported seeing someone walking down Park Avenue with a saw coming from the construction area. The subject was cutting lines in the concrete and police found everything was OK.

Duck rescue — At 7:35 a.m. Wednesday, police assisted in a duck rescue in the 100 block of Front Street.