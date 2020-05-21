Beaver Dam Police Beat: May 19 and 20, 2020

Duckling rescue — At 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of ducklings stuck in a storm drain by Norris Street and Beaver Street. The ducklings were removed.
Duckling rescue — At 10:23 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of ducklings under parked cars at Walgreens, 607 Park Ave. A duckling was rescued and placed in a more suitable area.
Duckling rescue — At 11:08 a.m. Tuesday, the public works department assisted the police department in removing ducklings from a drain by Front Street and Center Street.
Theft — At 4:31 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported theft of a package that had been left outside the main doors in the 100 block of Knaup Drive.
Suspicious behavior — At 11:24 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported seeing someone walking down Park Avenue with a saw coming from the construction area. The subject was cutting lines in the concrete and police found everything was OK.
Duck rescue — At 7:35 a.m. Wednesday, police assisted in a duck rescue in the 100 block of Front Street.
Neighbor dispute — At 1:43 p.m. Wednesday, someone reported a neighbor’s dog defecates on his lawn in the 200 block of Chatham Street.
Disorderly conduct — At 10:24 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a man standing on the corner of Gould Street and North University Avenue while yelling. Police made contact with subjects.
Family trouble — At 11:34 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported someone else was harassing him in the 100 block of Roller Avenue. Police found it was a verbal argument and they were separated for the evening.
