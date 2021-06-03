Beaver Dam Police Beat: May 24 - June 2, 2021

Civil matter — At 6:50 p.m. May 24, someone reported two kayakers walking in wet cement near the dam.
Disorderly conduct — At 7:28 p.m. May 24, a caller reported that a woman assaulted a man around South Center Street and Mill Street. One woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and bail jumping and taken to jail.
Disorderly conduct — At 12:14 a.m. May 25, an officer witnesses a disturbance in the 800 block of Park Avenue. The subject advised he was being robbed. Police located a suspect vehicle.
Extra patrol — On May 25, police received a request for extra patrol at all parks in Beaver Dam for a few nights due to recent vandalism.
Domestic disturbance — At 10:40 p.m. May 26, a caller reported a man was screaming at a residence in the 100 block of Burchard Street. Police attempted contact, where it was dark and there was no answer.
Trespassing — At 11:03 p.m. May 26, a caller reported a tent was set up on the football field at the high school with possible underage drinking. Police made contact with three seniors, who advised it was their senior prank and there was no drinking. They were warned for trespassing and moved along.
Disorderly conduct — At 6:06 a.m. May 28, a caller reported someone was being unruly and threatened to hit people in the 100 block of Monroe Street. The person was removed and provided a ride.
Vandalism — At 9:47 a.m. May 28, police responded to a report of a vehicle with its tired slashed overnight in the 100 block of South University Avenue.
Domestic disturbance — At 11:19 p.m. May 28, police responded to a domestic disturbance on Lakecrest Drive. One man was arrested and taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
Lawn mower — At 1:35 a.m. May 29, a caller reported someone left a running lawn mower in his yard in the 400 block of Madison Street. The caller had suspects and wanted fingerprints taken.
Naked person — At 1:59 a.m. May 30, a caller reported seeing a naked man walking on the street around North Spring Street and East Mackie Street. Police made contact with the subject and provided a ride.
Animal complaint — At 5:26 p.m. May 31, police responded to a complaint that a child caught baby ducks with a net and was showing them to people at Edgewater Park. The child was commended for rescuing the duck and then let the duck go so it could find its mother.
Suspicious behavior — At 7:32 p.m. May 31, a caller reported that someone in a white boxy van was asking her children strange questions and videotaping them around North Lincoln Avenue and Walnut Street. Police were told the man got out of the vehicle and approached the children. There were no photos of the suspect. The caller and children were given options.
Wellness check — At 8:52 p.m. May 31, a caller reported that a woman tried to jump out of a vehicle and was yelling that she wanted to get out around Spring Street and Knaup Drive. Police made contact with the subjects, and the woman reported it was a verbal argument only.
Disorderly conduct — At 10:25 p.m. May 31, a caller reported that a woman was yelling at customers in the 800 block of Park Avenue and was with a man who had been kicked off the property earlier in the day. Police did not locate them.
Disorderly conduct — At 3:24 p.m. June 1, a caller reported that a person was at a location yelling in the 100 block of Monroe Street. The person was removed by security and warned for the behavior.
Disorderly conduct — At 5:59 p.m. June 1, a caller reported a group of children were involved in a fight at Lincoln Park. Police made contact and found that only two children were involved in an altercation. One had left on a bike. The other was warned.
Harassment — At 12:04 p.m. June 2, a caller reported that an older woman was knocking on doors, talking to children and talking in circles about Satan in the 400 block of Stone Street. Police made contact with the person and advised them of the complaint.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.