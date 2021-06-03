Beaver Dam Police Beat: May 24 - June 2, 2021

Suspicious behavior — At 7:32 p.m. May 31, a caller reported that someone in a white boxy van was asking her children strange questions and videotaping them around North Lincoln Avenue and Walnut Street. Police were told the man got out of the vehicle and approached the children. There were no photos of the suspect. The caller and children were given options.

Wellness check — At 8:52 p.m. May 31, a caller reported that a woman tried to jump out of a vehicle and was yelling that she wanted to get out around Spring Street and Knaup Drive. Police made contact with the subjects, and the woman reported it was a verbal argument only.

Disorderly conduct — At 10:25 p.m. May 31, a caller reported that a woman was yelling at customers in the 800 block of Park Avenue and was with a man who had been kicked off the property earlier in the day. Police did not locate them.

Disorderly conduct — At 3:24 p.m. June 1, a caller reported that a person was at a location yelling in the 100 block of Monroe Street. The person was removed by security and warned for the behavior.