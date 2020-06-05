Beaver Dam Police Beat: May 29-June 4, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Theft — At 7:14 a.m. May 29, someone reported theft of a wallet from a locked vehicle overnight in the 200 block of Prairie View Drive. There was no sign of forced entry and there were no suspects.

Noise complaint — At 12:42 a.m. May 30, police received a report of loud music, car and motorcycles in the area of Johnny's Lounge, 519 Madison St. An officer sat across the street for 40 minutes with the windows down and determined there wasn't an issue.

Noise complaint — At 3:55 a.m. May 30, someone reported people yelling all night and issues with subjects walking in front of their windows while nude on North Vita Avenue. No one answered the door and the officer didn't see or hear anything.

EMS — At 7:58 a.m. May 30, police responded to a report of someone passed out in the 200 block of Monroe Street. Police made contact with the subject and cited him for underage drinking. He was released to a responsible party.