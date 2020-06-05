Beaver Dam Police Beat: May 29-June 4, 2020

Theft — At 7:14 a.m. May 29, someone reported theft of a wallet from a locked vehicle overnight in the 200 block of Prairie View Drive. There was no sign of forced entry and there were no suspects.
Noise complaint — At 12:42 a.m. May 30, police received a report of loud music, car and motorcycles in the area of Johnny's Lounge, 519 Madison St. An officer sat across the street for 40 minutes with the windows down and determined there wasn't an issue.
Noise complaint — At 3:55 a.m. May 30, someone reported people yelling all night and issues with subjects walking in front of their windows while nude on North Vita Avenue. No one answered the door and the officer didn't see or hear anything.
EMS — At 7:58 a.m. May 30, police responded to a report of someone passed out in the 200 block of Monroe Street. Police made contact with the subject and cited him for underage drinking. He was released to a responsible party.
Ride issue — At 3:05 a.m. May 31, a caller reported his friend ditched him without a ride at Stormy's, 208 Front St. He was offered a ride by friends over an hour earlier but decided to stay at the bar and later no one would answer his calls. He was offered to stay in the police department lobby to stay warm and refused.
Disorderly conduct — At 11:56 p.m. May 31, a caller reported multiple people yelling in the 200 block of Madison Street. Officers made contact with an intoxicated person who was yelling but was going to be walked home. The subject was warned for disorderly conduct.
Unwanted person — At 9:12 a.m. Monday, an unwanted person was removed from Cute Nails, 201 Gateway Drive.
Noise complaint — At 6:10 p.m. Monday, a caller reported loud music coming from a residence in the 100 block Knaup Drive. When the caller asked him to turn down the music, he turned it up. An officer could hear the music from the parking lot and advised the subject to turn it down.
Disorderly conduct — At 7:07 p.m. Monday, police were called to McDonald's, 1639 N. Spring St., about people in two vehicles who came through the drive-thru and were swearing at staff. They parked in the lot and were throwing garbage on the ground. Officers made contact and counseled them.
Disorderly conduct — At 10:08 p.m. Monday, someone reported playing Pokemon Go at the park on DeClark Street when a vehicle pulled up with the occupant yelling at them then following them to the police station.
Noise complaint — At 11:04 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a mother screaming at a daughter in the 100 block of North Vita Avenue. Officers found they were speaking loudly and were OK.
Trespassing — At 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a person found sleeping in a unit at U Storage, 1626 N. Spring St. after being told not to previously. The person was told not to return and was told they would be arrested or cited in the future.
Trespassing — At 8 a.m. Tuesday, a caller reported someone was camped out near the dumpster at Ponderosa, 1520 N. Spring St., and was refusing the leave. An officer spoke with the subject, who moved along.
Disorderly conduct — At 9:27 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a man yelling around the 200 block of North Center Street. The man was found yelling at a neighbor and was told to stay off the neighbor's property.
Noise complaint — At 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of loud music at Johnny's Lounge, 519 Madison St., and found nothing upon arrival.
Disorderly conduct — At 11:33 a.m. Wednesday, a caller reported a man had his pants down in the 100 block of Frances Lane. He received a citation.
Disorderly conduct — At 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported children running on a shelter roof at Swan City Park. Police made contact and they denied being on the roof. They were counseled.
Vandalism — At 8:22 a.m. Thursday, a caller reported damage to his truck bed cover in the 100 block of Warren Street.
Vandalism — At 12:39 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported damage at Tahoe Park.
Ordinance violation — At 10:04 p.m. Thursday, police responded to vehicles gathered in the Fleet Farm parking lot, 1815 N. Spring St., after "hot rodding."
