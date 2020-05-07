Beaver Dam Police Beat: May 4-6, 2020

Animal issue — At 7:31 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of ducklings stuck in a storm drain. They made it out.

Domestic disturbance — At 12:17 p.m. Wednesday, Markesan police reported an incident between two people the previous day. One subject was taken into custody on Maple Avenue and transported to Markesan.

Car accident — At 12:26 p.m. Wednesday, McDonald’s reported a man in the drive-thru kept passing out. The man then drove his vehicle into the pond by the ice arena, 609 Gould St. The fire department and Johnnie’s responded to retrieve the vehicle. There were no injuries.

Suspicious behavior — At 12:49 a.m. Thursday, someone reported a person wearing all black parked behind a building near downtown. The person had permission from the building owners to park there.

Disorderly conduct — At 3:12 a.m. Thursday, police received a report of a person parked in the parking lot at the Madison Street Kwik Trip for over an hour. The person was parked in a no parking zone with music blaring. An employee attempted to make contact and the person ignored them. The person then went in the store to yell and swear at employees. Police made contact.