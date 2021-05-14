Beaver Dam Police Beat: May 6-13, 2021

Battery — At 8:18 p.m. May 6, police responded to a report of an assault at Swan City Park.

Miscellaneous — At 4:33 p.m. May 7, a caller reported hitting a metal pole on his property line with his lawnmower in the 200 block of North Center Street, believing his neighbor put it there. An officer confirmed it was a lot line stake and was painted bright orange.

Neighbor dispute — At 6:07 p.m. May 7, a caller reported a neighbor came onto his property and threatened to kill his dog in the 1000 block of North Center Street. The caller was advised he could tell the neighbor to stay off his property and mind their own business.

Suspicious behavior — At 6:43 p.m. May 8, a caller reported children were playing near a playground in the 400 block of West Third Street, with one seen on the roof of a school. Police made contact with the child and spoke to them about better ways to get a ball back without trespassing.