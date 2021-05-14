Beaver Dam Police Beat: May 6-13, 2021

Battery — At 8:18 p.m. May 6, police responded to a report of an assault at Swan City Park.
Miscellaneous — At 4:33 p.m. May 7, a caller reported hitting a metal pole on his property line with his lawnmower in the 200 block of North Center Street, believing his neighbor put it there. An officer confirmed it was a lot line stake and was painted bright orange.
Neighbor dispute — At 6:07 p.m. May 7, a caller reported a neighbor came onto his property and threatened to kill his dog in the 1000 block of North Center Street. The caller was advised he could tell the neighbor to stay off his property and mind their own business.
Suspicious behavior — At 6:43 p.m. May 8, a caller reported children were playing near a playground in the 400 block of West Third Street, with one seen on the roof of a school. Police made contact with the child and spoke to them about better ways to get a ball back without trespassing.
Harassment — At 7:45 p.m. May 8, a business in the 100 block of Frances Lane reported that someone kept calling and asking to speak to a manager in a weird voice. Police made contact with the subject, who admitted to calling and looking for a manager. The subject also yelled at officers and gave no reason for his demeanor. He later apologized and was advised to contact corporate with his complaint.
Family trouble — At 10 p.m. May 8, a caller reported that someone was intoxicated and destroying things in a house in the 100 block of Mary Street. The person was pushed out of the house before law enforcement arrived. Police checked the area and did not locate anything.
Unwanted person — At 11:36 p.m. May 8, a caller reported that her ex-boyfriend broke into her house in the 100 block of Mary Street and threatened someone. The man left before law enforcement arrived. One man was cited for disorderly conduct and threats. A voicemail showed the man making a threat.
Disorderly conduct — At 7:38 p.m. May 10, a caller reported that unknown men were making threats and said they would shoot in the 500 block of North Lincoln Avenue. Police made contact with a subject who admitted he said he would shoot the caller, but didn't actually have a gun. Two men were cited for disorderly conduct. All parties were separated.
Theft — At 1:39 a.m. May 11, a caller reported someone was going through a vehicle in the 300 block of Rosendale Street. Police made contact with a subject. One man was arrested for bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife and THC possession.
Unwanted subject — At 7:19 p.m. May 11, a business patron in the 100 block of Frances Lane was being rude to a manager and refused to wear a mask. The subject was asked to follow the private business' rule for masks.
Battery — At 10:26 a.m. May 13, a caller reported a subject was jumped by two children and hit over the head. The suspects then fled. The subject denied emergency medical services. Police located the suspects. One male was arrested for battery. One male will be referred for obstruction and disorderly conduct.
Neighbor dispute — At 1:24 p.m. May 13, a caller reported his neighbor was cutting grass in the 800 block of Beaver Street and kicked up grass and rocks, striking the caller's car.
Theft — At 6:38 p.m. May 13, a caller reported a tackle box with fishing equipment was stolen out of a boat in a backyard in the 200 block of Mary Street. It was valued around $600 to $700.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.