Beaver Dam Police Beat: May 7-11, 2020

Vandalism — At 3:33 p.m. Thursday, someone reported vandalism to a vehicle on North Street.

Disorderly conduct — At 12:11 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a disruptive hospital patient on University Avenue who had calmed down upon police arrival.

Welfare check — At 3:29 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of someone who was asleep in a car for about 40 minutes at Kwik Trip, W9153 County Road G. The person was tired and had fallena sleep while waiting for a friend. The car was parked and the person was provided a ride home.

Harassment — At 4:42 p.m. Friday, a woman reported someone yelled at her while she was at Walmart, 120 Frances Lane, and she wanted it documented. She didn't want an officer to try and make contact with the person.

Disorderly conduct — At 8:35 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of neighbors fighting in the 100 block of Chatham Street. The parties were separated.

