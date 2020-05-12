Beaver Dam Police Beat: May 7-11, 2020

Vandalism — At 3:33 p.m. Thursday, someone reported vandalism to a vehicle on North Street.
Disorderly conduct — At 12:11 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a disruptive hospital patient on University Avenue who had calmed down upon police arrival.
Welfare check — At 3:29 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of someone who was asleep in a car for about 40 minutes at Kwik Trip, W9153 County Road G. The person was tired and had fallena sleep while waiting for a friend. The car was parked and the person was provided a ride home.
Harassment — At 4:42 p.m. Friday, a woman reported someone yelled at her while she was at Walmart, 120 Frances Lane, and she wanted it documented. She didn't want an officer to try and make contact with the person.
Disorderly conduct — At 8:35 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of neighbors fighting in the 100 block of Chatham Street. The parties were separated.
Trespassing — At 10:28 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of neighbors fighting in the 100 block of Chatham Street. The parties were separated.
Fire violation — At 12:49 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of someone burning something illegal in the 400 block of Haskell Street that was making people sick. Police found it was a wood stove burning and determined everything was OK.
Domestic incident — At 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to several reported of a domestic incident in the 1200 block of Wayland Street. A subject fled. One man was arrested and taken to jail.
Neighbor dispute — At 2:58 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 300 block of West Third Street reported having issues with a neighbor who was intoxicated all the time, throwing beer cans all over the place and driving drunk. The neighbor was advised of the complaint and the two were advised to cease contact with each other.
Trespassing — At 7:21 p.m. Sunday, a man reported someone got into his ice shanty parked in the 1600 block of North Spring Street. A subject left on foot before officers arrived. The shanty was locked.
Suspicious behavior — At 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police approached a vehicle parked near North Lincoln Avenue and Walnut Street for an extended period. Three people were inside and one was cited for possessing marijuana.
Noise complaint — At 12:56 a.m. Monday, a caller reported someone was outside yelling in the 200 block of West Third Street. Police made contact with the subject through a door, who denied yelling. At 6:51 a.m., police received another report of someone outside yelling. Police made contact with the subject, who moved along.
Theft — At 9:35 a.m. Monday, a caller reported theft of jewelry in the 100 block of Fakes Court.
Animal complaint — At 9:57 a.m. Monday, a caller reported a neighbor's dog runs loose in the 200 block of Jackson Street and killed a squirrel. The owner was warned for having a dog at large.
Family trouble — At 2:09 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a verbal altercation and a threat from someone else in the 100 block of Lakecrest Drive. They were separated.
Disorderly conduct — Around 2:34 p.m. Monday, dispatch received a "swatting" call. Police made contact with the relevant residents and found everything was OK. Police are investigating.
Domestic incident — At 6:03 p.m. Monday, a caller reported her son was trying to get into the house in the 300 block of Beaver Street but another person there was getting physical and trying to kick him out. One woman was arrested and taken to jail.
Noise complaint — At 10:16 p.m. Monday, a caller reported construction noise at East South Street and Roosevelt Drive. Police made contact with a worker and found the construction had to continue to keep the job on schedule.
