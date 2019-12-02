Domestic disturbance — At 9:58 a.m. Wednesday, police received several reports of a man and a woman fighting in a parking lot of Seippel Boulevard over custody of a baby. The woman was taken into custody for domestic disorderly custody before posting bond.
Suspicious activity — At 10:06 p.m. Wednesday, someone reported two men "hanging around" and "acting suspicious" in the 300 block of West Third Street. One was taken to jail for bail jumping and marijuana possession. One was taken to jail on a probation warrant.
Suspicious activity — At 11:41 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of teenagers looking into vehicles in the Walmart parking lot, 120 Frances Lane. Three juveniles were cited for violating curfew and released to parents.
Fight — At 1:53 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a fight in the Center Plaza parking lot. One man was cited for juvenile alcohol possession.
Family trouble — At 7:52 p.m. Thursday, a neighbor reported hearing fighting on South Spring Street. The issue was verbal only.
Property damage — At 6:09 p.m. Friday, someone reported a man took his phone and smashed it in the mall area, 1645 N. Spring St. The suspect admitted to doing so and was cited.
Welfare check — At 11:53 p.m. Friday, police received a request to make contact with a woman over threats from an ex-boyfriend. A man was arrested and taken to jail from Knaup Drive for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
Family trouble — At 7:05 p.m. Saturday, someone reported her husband was yelling at her and calling her names and had been drinking. She wanted him removed. Police responded and counseled.
Disorderly conduct — At 1:16 p.m. Sunday, someone reported two boys came to a residence on Madison Street looking for help. An officer made contact with four children who were goofing around. They were warned and sent on their way.
Domestic disturbance — At 8:32 p.m. Saturday, someone reported her mother and stepfather hit her in the 200 block of Park Avenue. Officers determined there were conflicting stories about who was the aggressor.
Welfare check — At 10:37 p.m. Saturday, someone reported a vehicle went through the drive-thru at McDonald's, 840 Park Avenue, and had a child on the floor by the passenger seat. The vehicle was pulled over and there were two children that were not properly restrained. The driver was cited for not properly using child safety restraints.
