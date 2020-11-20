Beaver Dam Police Beat: Nov. 13-18, 2020

Fight — At 7:27 p.m. Nov. 13, police received a report of a man and a woman fighting around East Mill Street and South Spring Street. Police located the suspects. One man was taken to jail for obstruction and probation hold. Police found no probable cause for charges.

Disorderly conduct — At 12:33 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of someone in a drive-thru driving a truck and scaring people by revving the engine in the 100 block of Frances Lane. The vehicle was last seen on Highway 151.

Vandalism — At 11:09 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported a building in the 200 block of Industrial Drive had a window smashed, a door damaged and a rock inside the building. The door was unlocked. Police left a message with the possible owner of the building.

Suspicious behavior — At 1:38 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a woman trying to lure people from a bar in the 1000 block of Spring Street into her vehicle. Police checked the area and address of the suspect vehicle and did not locate the suspect. They were to follow up.

Battery — At 11:57 p.m. Monday, a caller reported he was physically assaulted. Police took a report.