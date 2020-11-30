Beaver Dam Police Beat: Nov. 19-24, 2020

Disorderly conduct — After midnight Nov. 20, police received a report that a customer threw a drink in a bartender's fae in the 1600 block of North Spring Street. Police were unable to locate the customer.

Vandalism — At 1:50 p.m. Nov. 20, police responded to a report that someone cut Christmas lights in the 200 block of Gilmore Street.

Disorderly conduct — At 7:57 p.m. Nov. 20, police responded to a report of two people swearing and arguing at a restaurant in the 100 block of Frances Lane.

Vandalism — At 9:44 p.m. Nov. 20, police responded to a report of someone in a car throwing eggs at other vehicles in the mall parking lot, 1645 N. Spring St. Police made contact with the vehicle and cited the passenger for throwing projectiles.

Intoxicated person — At 4:33 p.m. Nov. 21, a caller reported an intoxicated person was causing a disturbance at the Family Center, 609 Gould St. The person was to wait outside until the game inside was finished.