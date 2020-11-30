Beaver Dam Police Beat: Nov. 19-24, 2020

Disorderly conduct — After midnight Nov. 20, police received a report that a customer threw a drink in a bartender's fae in the 1600 block of North Spring Street. Police were unable to locate the customer.
Vandalism — At 1:50 p.m. Nov. 20, police responded to a report that someone cut Christmas lights in the 200 block of Gilmore Street.
Disorderly conduct — At 7:57 p.m. Nov. 20, police responded to a report of two people swearing and arguing at a restaurant in the 100 block of Frances Lane.
Vandalism — At 9:44 p.m. Nov. 20, police responded to a report of someone in a car throwing eggs at other vehicles in the mall parking lot, 1645 N. Spring St. Police made contact with the vehicle and cited the passenger for throwing projectiles.
Intoxicated person — At 4:33 p.m. Nov. 21, a caller reported an intoxicated person was causing a disturbance at the Family Center, 609 Gould St. The person was to wait outside until the game inside was finished.
Noise complaint — At 11:58 p.m. Nov. 21, a caller reported a man going up and down the street while yelling, dancing and being loud around South Center Street and Elm Street. The man had his headphones on and was dancing and rapping to the music.
Trapped boat — At 8:55 a.m. Nov. 24, a caller reported duck hunters were stranded in a boat near Grape Island. The fire department brought out its boat to assist them.
Disorderly conduct — At 3:19 p.m. Nov. 24, a caller reported someone flipped him off, yelled through his window and rang his doorbell in the 400 block of Grove Street. Police arrested one man for disorderly conduct and requested charges.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
