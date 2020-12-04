Beaver Dam Police Beat: Nov. 25-Dec. 2, 2020

Unwanted person — At 11:46 p.m. Nov. 25, a caller reported that a man entered a house in the 300 block of Henry Street and tried to touch children inside. Police made contact with the intoxicated man, who was arrested for trespassing for disorderly conduct and taken to jail.
Fight — At 12:40 a.m. Nov. 26, a caller reported a fight at a bar in the 300 block of Madison Street that left a woman unconscious. A male suspect left on foot. Police made contact with the man, who was arrested and taken to jail for battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and probation hold.
Suspicious behavior — At 10:33 a.m. Nov. 26, a caller reported an unknown man entered his residence in the 100 block of Elm Street carrying a broomstick and looking for the caller's roommate, believed to owe the man money. An officer made contact with the caller, who was advised to call if the man returned.
Disorderly conduct — At 9:41 p.m. Nov. 26, a caller reported neighbors were yelling outside in the 200 block of Vincent Circle. There was a verbal family disagreement.
Disorderly conduct — At 10:01 p.m. Nov. 26, a caller reported the mother of their child broke into his house in the 200 block of Fourth Street. The woman was arrested and taken to jail for bail jumping, domestic disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and a warrant.
Domestic disturbance — At 12:45 a.m. Nov. 27, a caller reported someone had a knife and was screaming and yelling in the 200 block of Jackson Street. One man was arrested and taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct.
Disorderly conduct — At 11:43 p.m. Nov. 27, a caller reported someone was making other patrons uncomfortable at a bar in the 400 block of South Center Street. The person was asked to leave for the night.
Unwanted person — At 8:51 a.m. Nov. 29, a caller reported a woman would not leave a location in the 100 block of West Third Street. She hit his car with her car upon leaving. Police made contact with the woman and were to refer charges for domestic criminal damage to property.
Disorderly conduct — At 9:24 a.m. Nov. 29, a caller reported an altercation between a woman and a man in the 1400 block of North Spring Street. Police made contact with the woman, who said she was having a verbal argument with her ex-boyfriend.
Suspicious behavior — At 11:03 p.m. Tuesday, police received multiple reports of a subject in the area looking into people's cars in the 600 block of Marsh Trail. Police located a man matching the description. He was arrested and taken to jail for disorderly conduct and two counts of bail jumping.
Theft — At 2:39 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported theft of a wallet while shopping in the 800 block of Park Avenue. The store owner advised there was a video of the suspects and that there were other victims.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
