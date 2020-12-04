Beaver Dam Police Beat: Nov. 25-Dec. 2, 2020

Domestic disturbance — At 12:45 a.m. Nov. 27, a caller reported someone had a knife and was screaming and yelling in the 200 block of Jackson Street. One man was arrested and taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct.

Disorderly conduct — At 11:43 p.m. Nov. 27, a caller reported someone was making other patrons uncomfortable at a bar in the 400 block of South Center Street. The person was asked to leave for the night.

Unwanted person — At 8:51 a.m. Nov. 29, a caller reported a woman would not leave a location in the 100 block of West Third Street. She hit his car with her car upon leaving. Police made contact with the woman and were to refer charges for domestic criminal damage to property.

Disorderly conduct — At 9:24 a.m. Nov. 29, a caller reported an altercation between a woman and a man in the 1400 block of North Spring Street. Police made contact with the woman, who said she was having a verbal argument with her ex-boyfriend.