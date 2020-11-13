Beaver Dam Police Beat: Nov. 8-12, 2020

Disorderly conduct — At 6:43 p.m. Sunday, police received a report of a belligerent patient at the hospital, 707 S. University Ave. Police made contact with the patient, who calmed down.

Disorderly conduct — At 2:10 a.m. Monday, a caller reported seeing a man pushing a woman down in a parking lot before taking off on foot in the 200 block of Seippel Boulevard. Police made contact with the woman, who said her boyfriend was intoxicated, attempted to take her keys and pushed her. Police did not locate the man.

Fight — At 5:28 p.m. Monday, a caller reported seeing a large group of children fighting and yelling in the 300 block of West Maple Avenue. Police made contact with the subjects and found the issue was over an ex-girlfriend. They were advised to stay away from each other.

Disorderly conduct — At 6:43 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of an unruly man at a store in the 100 block of Frances Lane. The man was missing his debit card and accused the store of theft. The card was found and the store did not wish to pursue law enforcement action.