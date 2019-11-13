Theft — At 7:47 a.m. Monday, someone reported her purse was stolen either from Kwik Trip, 2006 N. Spring St., or Walmart, 120 Frances Lane.
Theft — At 10:33 a.m. Monday, someone reported someone went through her daughter’s car overnight on Healy Avenue. It was unknown if anything was stolen.
Trespassing — At 1:36 p.m. Monday, Charleston House, 104 Fakes Court, reported a former employee showed up to visit a resident and used an old work key to enter.
Disorderly conduct — At 3:05 p.m. Monday, a caller reported someone was calling him names in the 100 block of Burchard Street. The suspect was no longer there when an officer arrived.
Theft — At 3:28 p.m. Monday, a caller reported someone was going through mail and taking things from a residence in the 800 block of Grove Street. The suspect was told that he could be charged with trespassing if he returned to the house.
Unwanted person — At 3:43 p.m. Monday, an employee at Family Dollar, 715 N. Spring St., reported a customer that would not leave. An officer helped and tried to reason with the intoxicated person.
You have free articles remaining.
Domestic disturbance — At 3:49 p.m. Monday, police responded to a domestic disturbance on Knaup Drive. A man was taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property with a 72-hour no-contact order put in place.
Gas leak — At 12:54 a.m. Tuesday, Pizza Hut, 115 Industrial Drive, reported a gas leak by a water heater. Everyone was evacuated.
Vandalism — At 9:25 a.m. Tuesday, a caller reported his car was egged over the weekend in the 400 block of York Street.
Harassment — At 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, an employee at GameStop, 106 Frances Lane, reported a woman called about a promotion and cursed at him.
Theft — At 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report that someone left a wallet at Shell, 817 Park Avenue, and a video showed someone taking it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)