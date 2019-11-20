Escape — At 9:38 a.m. Monday, police received a report that an inmate with work release walked away from a location on Corporate Drive. The subject returned a short time later.
Traffic complaint — At 1:33 p.m. Monday, police received a request for extra patrol at the mall, 1645 N. Spring St., over a blue truck that speeds through the parking lot around around 1 p.m.
Theft — At 1:45 p.m. Monday, someone reported her son's phone was stolen in Waupun the previous night and tracked to a location in the 1800 block of North Center Street.
Burglary — At 4:38 a.m. Tuesday, someone reported the garage was entered and cars were entered at a residence on Scott Street. The caller was to report back if anything was found stolen. There were no suspects and was no sign of forced entry.
Vehicle theft — At 5:04 a.m. Tuesday, someone reported a vehicle was stolen from a closed garage on Lakeshore Drive. The vehicle was later located.
Theft — At 8:29 a.m. Tuesday, someone reported coins stolen from a vehicle overnight on Lakeshore Drive.
You have free articles remaining.
Theft — At 8:29 a.m. Tuesday, someone reported theft of money from a garage on Lakeshore Drive.
Suspicious behavior — At 10:27 a.m. Tuesday, someone reported having a photo of a person trying to enter a vehicle on South Center Street.
Break-in — At 11:06 a.m. Tuesday, someone reported a vehicle had been gone through on South Center Street, with nothing taken.
Suspicious behavior — At 12:38 a.m. Wednesday, someone reported two people on bicycles throwing items and destroying property around Front Street and North Spring Street. There was no damage. They were counseled.
Burglary — At 4:04 a.m. Wednesday, police received a report of a break-in at a location in the 100 block of Myrtle Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)