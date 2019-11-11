911 hangup — At 10:51 a.m. Friday, police received a landline 911 hangup from the food pantry, 134 S. Spring St. When officers arrived, a woman said a man had been going through her purse and begged her not to call 911. He was warned to stay away from the food pantry. Another man was taken to jail on a warrant.
Family trouble — At 3:22 p.m. Friday, a caller reported a woman was on Henry Street to pick up a child and was yelling, scaring the child. CPS was advised on the concern.
Vandalism — At 4:05 p.m. Friday, someone reported seeing a group of teenagers trying to vandalize a sign on Hiawatha Drive. The sign was fine and the children could not be located.
Noise complaint — At 10:43 p.m. Friday, police received a report of loud music in the area of the 500 block of Madison Street. An officer could hear music while driving through, but did not hear anything stopped at an intersection.
Noise complaint — At 2:33 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of men and women yelling at each other in the 500 block of Madison Street. They moved along.
Suspicious behavior — At 3:46 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of man on a back patio in the 800 block of Madison Street pounding on the door and trying to get in. The man did not know why he was there. He was released to a responsible party.
Vandalism — At 7:52 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of three vehicles egged overnight on Grove Street, the third time in a month it happened.
Disorderly conduct — At 9:52 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of a man yelling at a woman on Smythe Court as part of an ongoing neighbor dispute. The man was intoxicated and released to a responsible party.
Disorderly conduct — At 11 p.m. Saturday, an intoxicated man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct around Rosendale and Curie streets after yelling and knocking over a garbage can.
Fight — Around 2:18 a.m. Sunday, an officer witnessed a possible fight in the 200 block of Front Street. It was a verbal issue and they were warned.
Suspicious behavior — At 2:39 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported someone walked into the back door of a residence in the 300 block of West Burnett Street. The person could not be located.
Disorderly conduct — At 3:47 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported her son's girlfriend broke the storm door at her residence in the 200 block of Grove Street. The girlfriend was cited for disorderly conduct and released to a responsible party.
Vandalism — At 7:11 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported a car was egged on Friday night in the 400 block of DeClark Street.
Theft — At 8:14 a.m. Sunday, someone reported theft of money from a locked car overnight in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
