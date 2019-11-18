Odor issue — At 5:22 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of a strong odor around Judson Drive and Marsh Trail. It was believed to be coming from the wastewater treatment plant.
Theft — At 7:22 a.m. Friday, someone reported a roommate stole $12. Police found no basis for a complaint.
Vandalism — At 10:45 a.m. Friday, police received a report of a stop sign that had been spray painted on Gomer Drive and Lake Street.
Theft — At 1:03 p.m. Friday, police received a report of hubcaps stolen on Lakecrest Drive.
Vandalism — At 3:55 p.m. Friday, police received a report of a keyed car in the 100 block of Fourth Street.
Vandalism — At 5:31 p.m. Friday, police received a report of a house egged overnight on East Davis Street.
Lost item — At 1:13 p.m. Saturday, a woman called 911 about a wallet left behind at Quality Inn, 815 Park Ave., saying the manager wouldn’t release it.
Threat — At 12:23 a.m. Sunday, someone reported several juveniles threatened him at Walmart, 120 Frances Lane. They left, and it was unknown where they went or what type of vehicle they used.
Disorderly conduct — At 12:36 a.m. Sunday, someone reported multiple people arguing at Casey’s, 906 N. University Ave. They left before officers arrived.
Juvenile alcohol use — At 1:54 a.m. Sunday, police responded to an underage drinking party in the 100 block of Bill McCollum Way. Police issued citations to six people there for underage drinking.
Fire complaint — At 8:03 a.m. Sunday, police received a report of smoke in a hallway on South Lincoln Avenue. Someone burnt food.
Unwanted person — At 3:52 a.m. Sunday, police received a report that a woman was in a house in the 100 block of East Third Street uninvited. The woman refused to identify herself. She was later taken to jail and charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing, obstruction and bail jumping.
