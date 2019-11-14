{{featured_button_text}}
Police siren lights light bar squad car
Fire — At 7:39 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of a truck on fire around East Burnett Street and McKinley Street. The fire department responded.

Lost wallet — At 9:39 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of a lost tri-fold Harley Davidson wallet on North Lincoln Avenue.

Family trouble — At 12:22 a.m. Thursday, someone reported her boyfriend was intoxicated and wouldn't get up on Elm Street. Officers helped him up.

