Burglary — At 9:59 a.m. Nov. 20, police received a report of a break-in on Pearl Street, with only gas stolen.
Vandalism — At 1:49 p.m. Nov. 20, someone reported a cut in a truck bed cover on Webster Street.
Vandalism — At 2:55 p.m. Nov. 20, someone reported punctured tires on Roller Avenue.
Vandalism — At 3:29 p.m. Nov. 20, someone reported a tire left flat on Roller Avenue.
Theft — At 7:07 a.m. Nov. 21, police assisted sheriff's deputies with a theft investigation on Norris Street.
Disorderly conduct — At 12:49 p.m. Nov. 21, police received a report of a person acting disorderly on North Spring Street and made contact.
Unwanted person — At 11:24 p.m. Nov. 21, someone reported a person showing up on Haskell Street uninvited and acting unruly. Officers counseled.
Unwanted person — At 3:50 p.m. Nov. 22, someone reported a person trying to gain entry to a residence on Knaup Drive. Both were counseled.
Harassment — At 4:26 p.m. Nov. 22, someone reported a person kept returning to a residence on Rosendale Street after being asked to stop contact. The complainant was counseled.
Disorderly conduct — At 6:48 p.m. Nov. 22, police received a report of a juvenile who broke a door at Citgo, 1516 N. Spring St. The juvenile was cited and released to a parent.
Suspicious activity — At 8:58 p.m. Nov. 22, someone reported hearing a loud noise, power being cut off and a man running away on Webster Street. A man was arrested on a probation hold.
Unwanted people — At 9:33 p.m. Nov. 22, someone reported unwanted people at a residence on West Mackie Street.
Noise complaint — At 11:03 p.m. Nov. 22, someone reported loud music coming from Johnny's Lounge, officially registered as Clark's, 519 Madison St. Patio speakers had been left on and they were turned off.
Accident — At 3:45 a.m. Saturday, someone reported a neighbor struck their residence with a vehicle on East Mill Street.
You have free articles remaining.
Domestic violence — At 2:25 p.m. Saturday, someone reported being assaulted by a man on Haskell Street. The man was arrested and taken to jail.
Unwanted person — At 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Johnny's Lounge, 519 Madison St., reported a man was refusing to leave. He left.
Domestic violence — At 1:46 a.m. Sunday, someone reported a person hit her and broke items on Webster Street. The subject was arrested and taken to jail.
Suspicious behavior — Around 3 a.m. Sunday, police received reports of a woman ringing doorbells and asking for money on Haskell Street, West Maple Avenue and LaCrosse Street. The subject was arrested and taken to jail.
Domestic violence — At 9:25 a.m. Sunday, someone reported a person pushed and shoved her and spit chew onto her vehicle on Elm Street. There were conflicting stories and police made no arrests at the time.
Noise complaint — At 11:01 p.m. Sunday, police received a report of loud music at Johnny's Lounge, 519 Madison St. The patio speakers were not on and the indoor music was not loud. A car in the back lot has a stereo going with the doors open.
Domestic incident — At 2:02 p.m. Monday, police responded to a domestic incident on Knaup Drive and took one person to jail.
Theft — At 2:58 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a stolen purple Christmas tree from Annabelle's, 301 Front St.
Theft — At 8:55 p.m. Monday, someone reported theft of a purse from a vehicle on Cody Drive.
Harassment — At 7:42 a.m. Tuesday, someone reported a bullet left on a driveway on Judson Drive. Police counseled the person believed to have left it there.
Domestic disturbance — At 2:57 p.m. Tuesday, police arrested a subject over a domestic disturbance on Scott Street.
Noise complaint — At 10:53 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of loud music from a residence on West Mackie Street. The music was turned down.
Noise complaint — At 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of loud music from a residence on East Maple Avenue. The music was turned down.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)