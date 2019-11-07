Theft — At 3:35 p.m. Oct. 31, someone reported theft of money from a lock box on Walnut Street.
Hunting — At 6:54 a.m. Sunday, police received a report of people hunting along the river in city limits. They saw officers and left the area. No complaint was filed.
Parking issue — At 7:02 a.m. Monday, police received a report of an unknown vehicle parked in a driveway on Judson Drive. A repair person had delivered the car to a wrong address.
Domestic disturbance — At 2:33 p.m. Monday, police took a man into custody following a domestic disturbance on Haskell Street.
Family trouble — At 6:20 p.m. Monday, several officers responded to an out-of-control adult on Francis Court.
Noise complaint — At 9:29 p.m. Monday, police responded to a noise complaint on Woodland Drive and found no issue.
Vandalism — At 6:53 p.m. Tuesday, someone reported his vehicle was egged on Roller Avenue.
Vandalism — At 12:02 p.m. Wednesday, someone reported an altercation with a neighbor over marijuana accusations on Knaup Drive.
