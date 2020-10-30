Beaver Dam Police Beat: Oct. 15-27, 2020

Vandalism — At 12:42 p.m. Oct. 24, a caller reported damage to a vehicle overnight in the 100 block of Cleveland Street.

Disorderly conduct — At 4:54 p.m. Oct. 24, a caller reported a man was causing a disturbance over not receiving a cash refund at a restaurant in the 100 block of East Industrial Drive.

Disorderly conduct — At 8:50 p.m. Oct. 24, a caller reported ten children were fighting with an older lady in the 300 block of North Spring Street. Police made contact with several people and were to follow up.

Theft — At 1:28 a.m. Oct. 25, a caller reported people were in a vehicle trying to steal her political sign in the 400 block of South Roosevelt Drive. Police made a traffic stop and suspects admitted to stealing a sign. Two juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct.

Domestic disturbance — At 2:32 a.m. Oct. 25, police observed a vehicle with a flashing light in the area of the 200 block of North Center Street. Police found the vehicle behind a residence and a man and woman yelling at each other. A man was arrested for domestic disordely conduct and taken to jail.

Disorderly conduct — At 1:10 p.m. Oct. 25, a caller reported a customer at a business in the 100 block of Frances Lane who called a manager a name and spit after being told he needed to buy a mask or leave and get one. The suspect denied doing so. The store had video of the incident. The man was to be banned from the store and receive citations for disorderly conduct and obstruction.

