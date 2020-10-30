Beaver Dam Police Beat: Oct. 15-27, 2020

Theft — At 1:42 p.m. Oct. 15, a caller reported theft of a purse from a car in the 100 block of Frances Lane.
Fight — At 1:55 a.m. Oct. 16, a caller reported a large group of people yelling and fighting in the 400 block of Madison Street. Police made contact and one man was arrest and taken to jail.
Theft — At 5:24 p.m. Oct. 17, a caller reported theft of a bike in the 1100 block of North Spring Street.
Vandalism — At 9:15 p.m. Oct. 17, a caller reported his house was egged in the 100 block of Wall Street.
Domestic disturbance — At 11:06 p.m. Oct. 17, police arrested to a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue and took one women to jail.
Suspicious behavior — At 2:50 p.m. Oct. 18, a caller reported a male was walking around his car with a shotgun at Edgewater Park. He was doing senior pictures and the gun was not loaded.
Stolen vehicle — At 8:40 a.m. Oct. 19, a man was arrested over a vehicle reported stolen in the 100 block of Lake Street.
Unwanted person — At 1:47 p.m. Oct. 20, a caller reported his ex-fiance was pounding on the doors and windows of his girlfriend's house in the 400 block of Stark Street. The parties separated and moved along.
Theft — At 12:23 p.m. Oct. 21, a caller reported theft of a political sign in the 400 block of South Roosevelt Drive.
Theft — At 2:13 p.m. Oct. 22, a caller reported theft of decorations in the 300 block of Madison Street.
Theft — At 10:03 p.m. Oct. 22, police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of South Center Street and took one man to jail.
Domestic disturbance — At 11:13 p.m. Oct. 23, police responded to an altercation on Lakecrest Drive. A man and woman were intoxicated and denied fighting. The man had a bump on his forehead and was checked by emergency workers. They separated for the night. Police found no probably cause for an arrest.
Suspicious behavior — At 4:10 a.m. Oct. 24, a caller reported a man was his the backyard banging on the door and saying he had a broken ankle in the 100 block of Rosendale Street. Police did not locate him.
Vandalism — At 12:42 p.m. Oct. 24, a caller reported damage to a vehicle overnight in the 100 block of Cleveland Street.
Disorderly conduct — At 4:54 p.m. Oct. 24, a caller reported a man was causing a disturbance over not receiving a cash refund at a restaurant in the 100 block of East Industrial Drive.
Disorderly conduct — At 8:50 p.m. Oct. 24, a caller reported ten children were fighting with an older lady in the 300 block of North Spring Street. Police made contact with several people and were to follow up.
Theft — At 1:28 a.m. Oct. 25, a caller reported people were in a vehicle trying to steal her political sign in the 400 block of South Roosevelt Drive. Police made a traffic stop and suspects admitted to stealing a sign. Two juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct.
Domestic disturbance — At 2:32 a.m. Oct. 25, police observed a vehicle with a flashing light in the area of the 200 block of North Center Street. Police found the vehicle behind a residence and a man and woman yelling at each other. A man was arrested for domestic disordely conduct and taken to jail.
Disorderly conduct — At 1:10 p.m. Oct. 25, a caller reported a customer at a business in the 100 block of Frances Lane who called a manager a name and spit after being told he needed to buy a mask or leave and get one. The suspect denied doing so. The store had video of the incident. The man was to be banned from the store and receive citations for disorderly conduct and obstruction.
