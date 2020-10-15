Beaver Dam Police Beat: Oct. 2-14, 2020

Disorderly conduct — At 1:55 a.m. Oct. 3, a caller reported a man was refusing to leave a bar in the 400 block of Madison Street while being loud and harassing the caller. Police did not locate him.

Disorderly conduct — At 2:48 a.m. Oct. 3, a caller reported an intoxicated woman was knocking on a door and trying to get into cars in the 300 block fo West Third Street. Police did not locate her.

Disorderly conduct — At 5:59 p.m. Oct. 3, a caller reported a customer was upset about an order and was throwing food in the 700 block of North Spring Street. Police warned the two parties for disorderly conduct and the customer was trespassed.

Disorderly conduct — At 8:39 p.m. Oct. 3, a caller reported two men were arguing in the 100 block of East Maple Avenue. Two men were arrested on warrants and parole violations.

Vandalism — At 11:44 p.m. Oct. 3, a caller reported a window was smashed out on her vehicle in the 100 block of Cody Drive.