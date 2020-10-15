Beaver Dam Police Beat: Oct. 2-14, 2020

Disorderly conduct — At 1:55 a.m. Oct. 3, a caller reported a man was refusing to leave a bar in the 400 block of Madison Street while being loud and harassing the caller. Police did not locate him.
Disorderly conduct — At 2:48 a.m. Oct. 3, a caller reported an intoxicated woman was knocking on a door and trying to get into cars in the 300 block fo West Third Street. Police did not locate her.
Disorderly conduct — At 5:59 p.m. Oct. 3, a caller reported a customer was upset about an order and was throwing food in the 700 block of North Spring Street. Police warned the two parties for disorderly conduct and the customer was trespassed.
Disorderly conduct — At 8:39 p.m. Oct. 3, a caller reported two men were arguing in the 100 block of East Maple Avenue. Two men were arrested on warrants and parole violations.
Vandalism — At 11:44 p.m. Oct. 3, a caller reported a window was smashed out on her vehicle in the 100 block of Cody Drive.
Disorderly conduct — At 2:17 a.m. Oct. 4, a caller reported a roommate was being loud and left in a vehicle was intoxicated. The roommate returned later and was being disorderly. They separated for the night.
Theft — At 8:26 a.m. Oct. 5, a caller reported theft of a backpack and money from a vehicle in the 100 block of Warren Street.
Disorderly conduct — At 12:59 p.m. Oct. 5, a caller reported a man was yelling at customers and workers in the 300 block of West Street.
Injury — At 1:28 p.m. Oct. 7, a caller reported a person was being pulled on an office chair behind a vehicle before falling and hitting his head.
Disorderly conduct — At 5:40 p.m. Oct. 7, a caller reported a child was assaulted by friends at Roller Park.
Disorderly conduct — At 1:32 p.m. Oct. 8, a caller reported three men were arguing loudly in the 500 block of West Street. The parties were separated. One man was taken to jail on warrants.
Domestic disturbance — At 8:30 p.m. Oct. 8, police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of Park Avenue and arrested one man.
Disorderly conduct — At 10:20 p.m. Oct. 8, a caller reported teenagers were in the street in the 100 block of West Burnett Street and hitting objects at cars with golf clubs. They were warned for their behavior.
Suspicious behavior — At 7:23 p.m. Oct. 9, a caller reported a man carrying a sword around South Street and Lincoln Avenue. Police did not locate him.
Suspicious behavior — At 7:36 p.m. Oct. 9, a caller reported a driver was being unruly and yelling at employees in the 100 block of Tower Lane. There was a verbal argument over the driver being late.
Theft — At 1:01 p.m. Oct. 10, a caller reported theft of a backpack with books and a computer inside in the 700 block of North Center Street.
Theft — At 3:25 p.m. Oct. 10, a caller reported theft of a license plate on Lakecrest Drive.
Disorderly conduct — At 11:33 a.m. Oct. 11, a caller reported a child harassed and punched another child at Swan City Park. Police spoke to both children and advised them to cease contact.
Disorderly conduct — At 9 p.m. Oct. 11, a caller reported a man with a hammer broke glass at a business around South Spring Street and East Mill Street. Police located the man and used a taser on him. He was arrested for disorderly conduct while armed, criminal damage to property, resistance and trespassing. He was taken to jail.
Theft — At 8:08 a.m. Monday, a caller reported a second theft of a political sign in the 300 block of West Burnett Street.
Theft — At 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, a caller reported items were stolen from a camper in the 700 block of West Street.
Unwanted subjects — At 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported she wanted two people removed from her residence in the 500 block of Grove Street. They were.
Disorderly conduct — At 5:32 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported a man was fighting with people in a store in the 600 block of North Spring Street. He was removed from the store.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
