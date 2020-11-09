Beaver Dam Police Beat: Oct. 28-Nov. 7, 2020

Burglary — At 10:31 a.m. Oct. 28, a caller reported a safe box was taken from a location in the 700 block of South Spring Street.
Vandalism — At 4:20 p.m. Oct. 29, a caller reported damage to a political sign on Park Avenue.
Fight — At 2:12 a.m. Oct. 31, a caller reported a fight inside a bar in the 200 block of Front Street. One person was cited for disorderly conduct.
Disorderly conduct — At 3:37 p.m. Oct. 31, a caller reported someone grabbed a child by the hair and threw him down around South Spring Street and Henry Street. The incident was related to an earlier complaint about children not picking up after a dog. One person was cited for disorderly conduct.
Battery — At 11:56 p.m. Oct. 31, a caller reported getting injured in an altercation with someone else in the 400 block of Madison Street. The victim later refused to make a statement.
Battery — At 2:42 a.m. Nov. 1, a caller reported getting beat up while leaving a bar in the 500 block of Madison Street. The victim did not wish to press charges.
Suspicious behavior — At 3:20 p.m. Nov. 1, a caller reported a group of trucks in a parking lot in the 800 block of Park Avenue where a no loitering sign was posted. The caller said there were things going on in the back of the building at night. Police made contact with the group, which was meeting to release balloons for a friend who died.
Domestic disturbance — At 3:53 p.m. Nov. 1, a caller reported another person on the scene was acting crazy and had to leave. There were conflicting stories and was no probable cause for an arrest.
Theft — At 10:21 a.m. Nov. 2, a caller reported someone took cash out of her vehicle overnight in the 200 block of Woodland Drive.
Suspicious behavior — At 3:25 p.m. Nov. 2, a caller reported someone was video recording houses around Kenyon Lane and DeClark Street. He was actually hanging get out the vote notices on doors.
Suspicious behavior — At 2:27 a.m. Nov. 3, a caller reported a man followed her and began knocking on her door after they met at a bar. Police heard conflicting stories. The man was given a ride home.
Vandalism — At 11:35 p.m. Nov. 3, a caller reported political signs on his property were damaged in the 200 block of Park Avenue.
Theft — At 10:17 a.m. Nov. 5, a caller reported political signs stolen overnight in the 300 block of South Vita Avenue.
Domestic disturbance — At 9:52 p.m. Nov. 5, a caller reported a verbal incident in the 500 block of Lake Street. The parties were separated for the night.
Theft — At 5:22 p.m. Nov. 6, a caller reported theft of items in the 300 block of Cooper Street.
Domestic disturbance — At 7:25 a.m. Nov. 7, a caller reported an argument with a man who had left for the day on Lakecrest Drive. Police found no probable cause for an arrest.
Vandalism — At 9:42 p.m. Nov. 7, a caller reported a porch, sign and truck being TP'd in the 100 block of Franklin Street.
Domestic disturbance — At 9:49 p.m. Nov. 7, a caller reported their ex-wife vandalized a motorcycle in the 500 block of Madison Street. One woman was taken to jail for criminal damage to property.
Unwanted person — At 12:09 a.m. Nov. 8, a caller reported a man was in a fight in the 200 block of Front Street and was being held down. One man was taken to jail.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
