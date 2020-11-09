Beaver Dam Police Beat: Oct. 28-Nov. 7, 2020

Suspicious behavior — At 3:20 p.m. Nov. 1, a caller reported a group of trucks in a parking lot in the 800 block of Park Avenue where a no loitering sign was posted. The caller said there were things going on in the back of the building at night. Police made contact with the group, which was meeting to release balloons for a friend who died.

Domestic disturbance — At 3:53 p.m. Nov. 1, a caller reported another person on the scene was acting crazy and had to leave. There were conflicting stories and was no probable cause for an arrest.

Theft — At 10:21 a.m. Nov. 2, a caller reported someone took cash out of her vehicle overnight in the 200 block of Woodland Drive.

Suspicious behavior — At 3:25 p.m. Nov. 2, a caller reported someone was video recording houses around Kenyon Lane and DeClark Street. He was actually hanging get out the vote notices on doors.

Suspicious behavior — At 2:27 a.m. Nov. 3, a caller reported a man followed her and began knocking on her door after they met at a bar. Police heard conflicting stories. The man was given a ride home.