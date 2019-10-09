Donation issue — At 9:19 a.m. Monday, an employee at St. Vincent's, 125 Dodge Drive, reported someone left a couch after hours and wanted the person to come back and get it.
Harassment — At 12:29 p.m. Monday, someone reported other tenants were harassing her on North Lincoln Avenue by flipping her breakers and breaking her stroller. Police interviewed a suspect who denied the accusations. Everyone was counseled.
Suspicious behavior — At 2 p.m. Monday, someone reported children knocked on her window and asked for "Bob" on Lawndale Drive. The children were located and police found everything was OK.
Harassment — At 6:05 p.m. Monday, police responded to family trouble on Gateway Drive.
Noise complaint — Monday evening, police received several complaints of yelling and doors slamming in a hallway on Lakecrest Drive. A woman and children were warned for noise.
Burglary — At 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report that someone entered a business on Myrtle Road and items were missing.
Sidewalk issue — At 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, someone called police because he was upset there were people on the sidewalk in front of his house on Gould Street. They moved along.
Lost items — At 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, someone reported he lost a white styrofoam container with fishing items in it at Cotton Mill Park.
Vandalism — At 5:58 p.m. Tuesday, Alliant Energy reported someone on a bicycle was tampering with a telephone at 120 E. Maple Ave. He returned later in the evening. A possible suspect denied involvement.
Blown transformer — At 6:29 p.m. Tuesday, police found a squirrel had blown out a transformer on Grove Street.
Vandalism — Tuesday evening, police received multiple reports of windows broken out on vehicles. A man was arrested for criminal damage to property.
