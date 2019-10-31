{{featured_button_text}}
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

Theft — At 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, an employee at Animart, 1240 Green Valley Road, reported theft of 100 gallons of diesel from two trucks.

Disorderly conduct — At 4:04 p.m. Tuesday, someone reported two children throwing snowballs at cars, including hers, around South Spring Street and East South Street. The children could not be located.

Family trouble — At 12:56 p.m. Wednesday, someone reported a niece pulled her to the ground by her hair on Francis Court. The issue was forwarded to human services.

Suspicious behavior — At 3:29 p.m. Wednesday, the AT&T store, 106 Frances Lane, reported  man came in asking for a flip phone because he needed to get the feds off his back. He also went to US Cellular.

Noise complaint — At 8:58 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of loud bass coming from a vehicle on North Spring Street. The vehicle could not be located. 

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.