Theft — At 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, an employee at Animart, 1240 Green Valley Road, reported theft of 100 gallons of diesel from two trucks.
Disorderly conduct — At 4:04 p.m. Tuesday, someone reported two children throwing snowballs at cars, including hers, around South Spring Street and East South Street. The children could not be located.
Family trouble — At 12:56 p.m. Wednesday, someone reported a niece pulled her to the ground by her hair on Francis Court. The issue was forwarded to human services.
Suspicious behavior — At 3:29 p.m. Wednesday, the AT&T store, 106 Frances Lane, reported man came in asking for a flip phone because he needed to get the feds off his back. He also went to US Cellular.
Noise complaint — At 8:58 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of loud bass coming from a vehicle on North Spring Street. The vehicle could not be located.
