Theft — At 5:36 a.m. Monday, police received a report of a bicycle theft overnight on Circle Drive East. The bicycle reported stolen is a boy’s black BMX Cult bike with red lettering.
Theft — At 6:36 a.m. Monday, police received a report of a stolen Samsung Galaxy phone at the YMCA, 220 Corporate Drive. The phone has a white case with silver streaks and is believed to have been stolen on Oct. 11.
Vandalism — At 7:31 a.m. Monday, police received a report of slashed tires on Lakecrest Drive. The caller was to confirm that the air hadn’t just been let out.
Vandalism — At 8:57 a.m. Monday, police received a report of a window broken out on a New Holland tractor on Industrial Drive.
Domestic dispute — At 8:36 p.m. Monday, police responded to a man and a woman verbally arguing on Wisconsin Street.
Disorderly conduct — At 1:46 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of upstairs neighbors fighting on Henry Street. Officers found it was only verbal.
You have free articles remaining.
Family trouble — At 12:18 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to juvenile issues on Charlton Street.
Suspicious activity — At 2:28 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a man lying in the grass, looking around and hiding behind signs. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant and taken to jail.
Harassment — At 4:54 p.m. Tuesday, Burger King, 109 Frances Lane, reported a man was banned and was now calling or having someone call to harass the store. He was left a voicemail to stop calling Burger King.
Welfare check — At 9:04 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a woman crying around Park Avenue with a white car following her. Police found it was not a domestic disturbance situation.
Disorderly conduct — At 12:45 a.m. Thursday, police received a report of yelling and banging in an apartment on Lakecrest Drive. Officers could hear someone walking around inside the apartment but no talking. No one answered the door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)