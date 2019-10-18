Harassment — At 8:58 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of a neighbor acting disorderly in the 100 block of Lakecrest Drive.
Noise complaint — At 10:34 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of teenagers being loud and honking horns at Walmart, 120 Frances Lane. They moved along.
Threat — At 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, someone reported receiving a threatening note left on a vehicle at Menards, 121 Frances Lane. It turned out to be a prank from a friend.
Vandalism — At 7:44 a.m. Thursday, someone reported damage to a fence and boom lift as well as missing keys to equipment on LaCrosse Street.
Vandalism — At 7:51 a.m. Thursday, someone reported damage to a fence overnight in the 600 block of West Maple Avenue.
Vandalism — At 8:40 a.m. Thursday, someone reported a broken window on a vehicle in the 600 block of West Maple Avenue.
Vandalism — At 9:42 a.m. Thursday, someone reported a truck that drove through yards in the 1400 block of Hiawatha Drive.
Vandalism — At 10:11 a.m. Thursday, someone reported damage to a fence and lawn ornaments in the 100 block of LaCrosse Street.
Theft — At 10:47 a.m. Thursday, someone reported theft of a lawnmower from the 300 block of North Center Street with a possible suspect known.
Vandalism — At 12:02 p.m. Thursday, someone reported a fire extinguisher was set off in a storage room in the 200 block of North Spring Street.
Suspicious activity — At 6:05 p.m. Thursday, someone reported a person tried to get into his garage side door on Lawndale Drive earlier in the afternoon. No entry was gained. Police were to follow up to view video.
Suspicious activity — At 7:19 p.m. Thursday, someone reported seeing two males who appeared to be carrying long guns around North Spring Street and Summit Drive. Officers got into a foot chase with two male juveniles who were taken into custody. They had air rifles. A homeowner on Woodland Drive said they were throwing things at his apartment and trying to break in. They were to be referred on disorderly conduct charges. The county sheriff's office was to handle obstruction charges. They are suspected of stealing the air rifles and phones from Walmart.
