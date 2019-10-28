Fraud — At 2:44 p.m. Thursday, Animart, 1600 N. Spring St., reported receiving counterfeit money a few days earlier and being notified by a bank.
Disorderly conduct — At 3:53 p.m. Thursday, someone reported children touching vehicles as they passed through a crosswalk on Wayland and Gould Streets.
Disorderly conduct — At 4:54 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of teenagers hanging out by a fenced location on LaCrosse Street, with one throwing something. Two of them were released to parents and others were released to themselves. They admitted to throwing rocks and damaging a fire extinguisher. One child could be cited and the others were warned for trespassing and that they would be cited if seen there again.
Intoxicated person — At 12:04 a.m. Friday, police received multiple reports of an intoxicated woman carrying a bottle of alcohol and with a child that was screaming and crying in the 200 block of Seippel Boulevard. She was arrested for disorderly conduct and probation hold. The child was turned over to a responsible party.
Vandalism — At 12:23 p.m. Friday, police received a report of teenagers hopping a neighbor's fence on Grove Street. They were counseled and taken back to school.
Vehicle theft — At 4:37 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of a stolen 2002 Toyota Camry from East South Street. The caller believed she knew who took it.
Vandalism — At 10:40 a.m. Saturday, someone reported his garage window was broken at some point in the past week on Haskell Street.
Threat — At 11:15 a.m. Saturday, someone reported that a man came across the street the previous day with a crossbow, threatening to harm an unknown man if he broke into the first man's residence again on Louden Avenue. Police warned a subject about his bond conditions.
Noise complaint — At 6:42 p.m. Saturday, someone reported loud noise from an upstairs neighbor. The caller had the door slammed in her face, as did an officer.
Juvenile alcohol use — At 10:35 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of underage drinking on Park Avenue. Officers found no sign of drinking.
Fight — At 11:03 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a fight outside at Charlie Brown's, 1019 N. Spring St. One man was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction. One was to be cited for disorderly conduct.
Burglary — At 11:20 p.m. Saturday, someone reported a break-in to a vacant house on Grove Street. A man was taken into custody on a warrant and taken to jail.
Noise complaint — At 11:40 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of loud music coming from Thirsty Beaver, 500 Madison St. The music was turned down.
Vandalism — At 3:05 a.m. Sunday, someone reported a boulder was thrown through the front window of his vehicle on Madison Street. There were no suspects.
Harassment — At 2:53 p.m. Sunday, a man reported someone put his past CCAP entries on his front porch on Sloan Circle. He was to check his cameras and follow up.
Disorderly conduct — At 4:41 p.m. Sunday, police received a report that a man got into an argument with an employee at a gas station on Park Avenue after his loyalty card didn't work.
