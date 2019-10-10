Disorderly conduct — At 12 p.m. Wednesday, the library, 311 N. Spring St., reported that a man was there swearing and threatening to kill people before leaving in a silver car. Horicon police made contact with the man, who was uncooperative and upset. He was warned for disorderly conduct and told he would be arrested if the behavior continued.
Suspicious behavior — At 4:19 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of a window screen bent out and other windows tampered with on Webster Street. An officer found a butter knife in the area.
Harassment — At 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, a woman reported her neighbor drove past in his truck and gave her the finger on Walnut Street. He was advised to stop his behavior.
You have free articles remaining.
Noise complaint — At 9:33 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of loud music in the 500 block of Madison Street. An officer heard no music from the outside.
Suspicious behavior — At 2:53 a.m. Thursday, officers responded after a male subject was seen exiting a car and taking off on foot around Elm Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)