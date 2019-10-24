{{featured_button_text}}
Fraud — On Wednesday, Horicon Bank reported receiving counterfeit $100 bills from Dunham's, Autozone and NAPA in Columbus. Piggly Wiggly reported receiving one as well.

Found bicycle — At 3:57 p.m. Wednesday, police received a Kent BMX-style bicycle that was found on East Burnett Street.

Domestic disturbance — At 3:57 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Lakecrest Drive. The man involved left before officers arrived. There were conflicting stories. Police were to follow up with the man.

Noise complaint — At 4:54 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a dog barking on Grant Street. The owners were advised with the complaint and continued to work with the dog. 

Missing child — At 6:03 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report that a missing child was at Swan City Park. The child was returned home.

Intoxicated driver — At 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a car hitting a dumpster, which hit a power box, on Lakecrest Drive. The driver was arrested for intoxicated driving.

