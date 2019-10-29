Theft — At 8:56 a.m. Monday, someone reported theft of money and medication from an unlocked vehicle overnight on Burchard Street.
Noise complaint — At 10:18 p.m. Monday, someone reported loud music at the former Johnny's Lounge, 519 Madison St. The bar operators were told to turn off the outdoor speakers.
Fight — At 1:54 a.m. Tuesday, a bartender at the former Johnny's Lounge, 519 Madison St., reported that a man pushed a woman down before going outside, where several men started fighting. Officers made contact with six men outside. One man was arrested for disorderly conduct and battery.
