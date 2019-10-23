Vandalism — At 9:49 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of damage to construction equipment on Tower Drive.
Found bicycle — At 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a found Magnum mountain bike on Roller Avenue.
Vandalism — At 4:06 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of damage to a vehicle on Roller Avenue. A suspect was to receive a citation.
You have free articles remaining.
Suspicious activity — At 7:24 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report a man in a black hoodie and black sweatpants standing at the service door to a garage in front of a residence on Louden Avenue. The person then fled on foot. Officers did not locate the person.
Disorderly conduct — At 10:38 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 1800 block of North Center Street reported an apartment neighbor banging on her windows and not letting her sleep. Officers did not locate the person.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)