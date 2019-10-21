Found bicycle — At 9:09 a.m. Friday, police received blue BMX bicycle left at Lakeview Park.
Neighbor dispute — At 4:29 p.m. Friday, police responded to an issue over parking between neighbors on Park Avenue. They were warned they would be cited if the yelling and swearing continued.
Disorderly conduct — At 8:53 p.m. Friday, police received a report of three young children on scooters playing with the phone at Alliant Energy, 120 E. Maple Ave. They could not be located. Later, police were called about someone on a bicycle threatening to break the phone.
Suspicious activity — At 12:46 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of a man on Lakecrest Drive approaching women near a building. He could not be located.
Domestic disturbance — At 1:27 a.m. Saturday, a caller reported his teenager stepdaughter was intoxicated and attempted to choke him on Wayland Street. She was given a breath test and it showed intoxication. She was upset that her alcohol was taken away. She was to be referred for disorderly conduct charges and citations for curfew violation and underage alcohol use.
Theft — At 2:06 a.m. Saturday, someone reported he left his door open and money was missing off a table. He did not let an officer into the residence and no complaint was filed.
Suspicious activity — At 3:17 a.m. Saturday, someone reported seeing a vehicle driving on the curb and someone flipping someone off. Police made contact with two people on Park Avenue and one was arrested for bail jumping.
Suspicious activity — At 6:36 a.m. Saturday, someone reported hearing people in her backyard on Greenfield Avenue. Police made contact with a suspicious vehicle leaving the area. The driver advised she dropped mail off at the wrong house and was correcting the issue.
Hit-and-run — At 3:49 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported someone drove over her foot in the Walmart parking lot, 120 Frances Lane, and then left. Police were to follow up with Walmart for video.
Vandalism — At 7 p.m. Saturday, someone reported an egged house on East Davis Street.
Noise complaint — At 8:01 p.m. Saturday, someone reported hearing loud music in the 600 block of Gould Street. An officer reported barely hearing the bass from a parking lot and determined the complaint was unfounded.
Underage alcohol party — At 8:24 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of an underage party in the 200 block of Gould Street. A group in the house was counseled and a voicemail was left for parents.
Harassment — At 9:15 p.m. Saturday, police received a report that two people kept calling Burger King, 109 Frances Lane, asking for drugs and saying there was bleach in the food. The number was private, but an employee knew who they were.
Suspicious activity — At 9:48 p.m. Saturday, someone reported children kept ringing the door bell in the 600 block of Grove Street from when it starts to get dark to 11 p.m.
Noise complaint — At 11:11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of loud music at Thirsty Beaver, 500 Madison St. When an officer arrived, the band was no longer playing. Staff was advised of the complaint.
Noise complaint — At 2:42 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of loud music in the 300 block of Rosendale Street. A woman there agreed to turn it down.
Disorderly conduct — At 8:02 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported a man tried to take blow up decorations from her yard in the 400 block of Madison Street before trying to fight her.
Underage alcohol party — At 1:38 a.m. Monday, a caller reported underage subjects drinking in the 100 block of Gould Street. The party was broken up.
